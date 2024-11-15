Patrick McEleney leads his hometown club Derry City out for the final time in Sunday's FAI Cup Final against Drogheda.

PATRICK McEleney has followed his brother Shane out the Brandywell exit door with the talented playmaker agreeing to join Irish League outfit Ballymena United.

Following hot on the heels of Ruaidhri Higgins departure as Derry City boss this morning, the Brandywell player exodus is now gathering pace and the former Derry City skipper's departure will certainly send shockwaves through League of Ireland football circles.

McEleney, 32, has won three League of Ireland championship medals with Dundalk and four FAI Cups with both Derry and the Lilywhites during his illustrious career south of the border.

Just last week McEleney revealed contract negotiations with Derry were 'going in the right direction' but it appears those talks have broken down with the former Sunderland and Oldham man understood to have accepted an offer from Ballymena, currently fourth in the NIFL Premiership.

McEleney was one of Ruaidhri Higgins' marquee signings when he snapped him up from Dundalk on a long term deal at the end of 2021. He went on to win his second FAI Cup with the club in his first season back on Foyleside and went on to reach his 300th appearance milestone in the memorable 2-0 FAI Cup semi-final win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park last month.

His second spell at the club has been dogged by injuries, with a broken elbow in the summer restricting his gametime. Appearing in his ninth FAI Cup final against Drogheda United last weekend, he was taken off with suspected concussion and required stitches to his face following a collision with Ryan Brennan.

It's understood McEleney turned down several offers from various clubs both in the League of Ireland and Irish League in favour of linking up with Jim Ervin's side at Warden Street.

The move followings quick on the heels of his brother Shane’s switch to Glentoran where he reunites with ex-Derry City boss Declan Devine.

With the McEleney brothers leaving their hometown club quickly after Colm Whelan's move to Bohemians was completed and doubts over the future of out of contract players, Ciaran Coll, Will Patching, Adam O'Reilly and Brian Maher, it's a concerning time for Derry supporters.