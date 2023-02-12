Glentoran's Patrick McClean celebrates scoring against Dungannon Swifts. Picture by ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

The Glentoran centre-back stated on a social media post that he has "decided to call it a day on my football career."

McClean, brother of Republic of Ireland international and Wigan winger James, joined the Oval men in July 2019 having ended a second spell with his home town club earlier that month and only last summer he signed a contract extension to remain at the club to until 2025.

His decision to quit the game will come as a blow for the Glens, who are still challenging for the Danske Bank Premiership title this season and entertain Big Two rivals Linfield in the league on Tuesday evening.

McClean played a major role in the East Belfast men winning the Irish Cup in 2020 and during his time with the Glens was skipper on a number of occasions when Marcus Kane was injured, he also became a massive fans favourite.

The Creggan man played with League of Ireland sides Sligo Rovers and Waterford. In fact, he was a big player in the Munster men’s First Division title success in 2017 under current Derry City assistant manager Alan Reynolds’ stewardship.

Another Derry man who helped Reynolds’ home town club gaining promotion to the top flight that year was striker Davy McDaid. The Ballymena United front man netted 11 goals that campaign.

McClean’s news will come as a shock for boss Rodney McAree - who replaced Mick McDermott in January - and only recently stated that the defender had a heel problem, which was not serious and was the reason why he didn’t feature much under his reign.

“I’ve decided to call it a day on my football career,” McClean said in an Facebook and Instagram post.

"It's not been an easy decision but it's the one that I've been thinking about for a while now.

"I've had a good journey and met some amazing people that will be friends for life and worked with some top players/coaches.

