Former Derry City defender Conor McDermott told he won't 'play for Coleraine again' after disciplinary investigation
The 25 year-old Culmore native has experienced his problems both on and off the pitch in recent years, experiencing some dark moments as he fought to overcome a crippling gambling addiction which almost cost him his playing career and his closest family relationships.
Last summer Oran Kearney signed the right-back following a three year spell with Cliftonville under current Derry assistant boss Paddy McLaughlin, however, ahead of the start of the new NIFL Premiership campaign, Coleraine has announced he will not return to the club in a brief statement online.
The statement read: "Following an internal disciplinary investigation, Conor will not play for Coleraine again and has been placed on the transfer list. The club will make no further statement.”