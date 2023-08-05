Conor McDermott. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2145GS – 069

The 25 year-old Culmore native has experienced his problems both on and off the pitch in recent years, experiencing some dark moments as he fought to overcome a crippling gambling addiction which almost cost him his playing career and his closest family relationships.

Last summer Oran Kearney signed the right-back following a three year spell with Cliftonville under current Derry assistant boss Paddy McLaughlin, however, ahead of the start of the new NIFL Premiership campaign, Coleraine has announced he will not return to the club in a brief statement online.