Former Brandywell favourite Nicky Low is a fan of Adam Frizzell who's expected to arrive in Derry this week.

​FORMER Brandywell favourite Nicky Low expects his fellow Scotsman Adam Frizzell to be a success at Derry City as the midfielder is set to become one of Tiernan Lynch's first recruits in the summer transfer window.

The 27 year-old ex-Airdrie captain scored 17 goals in 169 appearances during his four years at the Scottish Championship outfit and Low believes his former Queen of the South teammate and fellow Greenock native will get Derry fans off their seats.

"He's a flair player for sure, technically very good and will get fans off their seats," said Low who recently won promotion to the Scottish Lowland League with Clydebank. "He can dribble, see a pass and will supply players around him with lots of chances."

Frizzell stands at 5ft 5'' tall but diminutive midfielder Low, (5ft 6'') reckons the physical nature of the League of Ireland won't be an issue.

Adam Frizzell (left) pictured playing for Airdrie against Falkirk.

"He might be small but he uses his body very well. He chips in with goals and assists too so hopefully it turns out to be a great signing.

"When I played with him at Queen of the South he wasn't really getting much game-time with us but in training you could always see the quality he possessed. So it's been nice to see him go to Airdrie and kick on. He's been flying there the last couple of years. A really good player and a top lad. I'll be watching closely to see how he gets on."

Since joining Airdrie from Dumbarton in 2021, Frizzell has been a mainstay in the Diamonds side with his consistently classy performances seeing him pick up this year's Players Player of the Year and Ian McMillan Player of the Year awards.

The player insisted a move to Brandywell and the potential to play European football next season and beyond was 'too good to turn down'.

"Airdrie is a club I love. It is really sad leaving, but this is something I can't turn down and my focus is on Derry now. I just got married in the summer so there's a lot of big changes. I got married in Italy and we went to Venice for a couple of days after it. When I came back, the opportunity presented itself and I had to go and challenge myself. Now I want to get over to Ireland, get sorted and get my head down.

"When I spoke to their manager Tiernan [Lynch], he really sold it. I am really looking forward to a new challenge,” he added.

Meanwhile, another Scotsman, winger Dom Thomas has left Brandywell and signed a two year deal with Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United.

The 28 year-old joined from Queens Park on a two year deal last January but failed to nail down a regular starting berth in Tiernan Lynch’s team.