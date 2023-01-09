Niall McGinn pictured after signing an 18 month deal with Glentoran.

Scottish Championship side Dundee announced the Northern Ireland international had left Dens Park by 'mutual consent' on Monday afternoon, paving the way for his return to the Irish League after 15 years on the road.

The 35 year-old former Dungannon Swifts man joined Dundee last January on an 18 month deal and made 26 appearances for the club, scoring four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to wish Niall all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts while at Dens," read a statement from the Scottish club.

Scottish League One leaders Dunfermline, managed by ex-Dundee boss James McPake, were understood to have offered McGinn a deal but the winger has opted to join Mick McDermott's Glens.

It's a major coup for the East Belfast side who are currently sixth in the Danske Bank Premiership, 10 points behind leaders Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the transfer on the club's Twitter account, Glentoran said: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn," accompanied by several photographs of the player being unveiled at the Oval.

McGinn started his senior career at his native Dungannon Swifts before he was snapped up by Stephen Kenny and spent one season at Brandywell in 2008 before securing a move to Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGinn went on to play for Brentford (on loan), South Korean club Gwangju as well as enjoying two successful stints at Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad