​FORMER Institute player Gareth McCay says he's 'delighted' his McCay Legal firm are 'lending their support' to the club by agreeing to become the main sponsors of the team's shirt for the 2023/24 NIFL Championship season.

​The talented ex-winger who spent three years at the club before injury curtailed his promising career in senior football said he wanted to give something back to Institute who later stood by him in 2010 when he sustained spinal injuries after a freak fall down the stairs at his home in June 2010.

'Stute staged a charity football match against another of McCay's former teams, Derry & District FA. outfit Abercorn at the Riverside Stadium, Drumahoe after the local solicitor, then 27 years-old, had to have his leg amputated following complications.

The local club also donated its gate receipts to the Ryan McBride Foundation following the death of McCay's brother-in-law, the late Derry City captain Ryan McBride.

McCay Legal managing director Gareth McCay bottom right in colour, pictured during his Institute playing days.

It was that personal connection with the football club which has led to McCay's legal firm committing to a significant sponsorship deal, claiming he has 'never forgotten the kindness' shown to him and his family.

“I joined the club at 14 and spent three years there as a player," said McCay, the Managing Director of Ebrington Square based solicitors, McCay Legal.

"I had a great time and benefitted from some great opportunities. I have used a lot of what I learnt during those years, particularly in the tougher times.

"When I had my accident in 2010 the club played a benefit game for me and it also donated a gate receipt to the Ryan McBride Foundation after my brother in law Ryan passed away in 2017. I have never forgotten that kindness."

Gareth McCay of McCay Legal pictured with 'Stute chairman, Bill Anderson, manager Kevin Deery and club officials after signing a sponsorship deal,

And McCay is delighted to be associated with a club on the up who are providing a pathway for young footballers in the city."The club provides a platform for young people to develop and provides a route to senior football. Its ethos fits perfectly with our company values and we hope to play a very small part in getting the club promoted to the Premiership!”"The young players at the club are committed and focused and have shown an excellent ethic both on and off the field. They are supported by a strong management team and the support system in place all add to the clubs overall results and passion for the game."

Institute chairman, Mr Bill Anderson welcomed McCay on board.

"We are delighted to have McCay Legal as our front of shirt sponsor for the 23/24 season.

"All clubs need the support of local businesses to survive, but for me the most rewarding part of this agreement is that Gareth McCay does not see this as purely a business transaction.

"He gets what we are about, and that's creating a positive and successful environment where young local footballers can flourish.