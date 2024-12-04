​Derry City FC have confirmed the signing of former Leicester City U21 goalkeeper Arlo Doherty this afternoon with the 6ft 2' Englishman currently in Foyleside on an initial 18-month deal.

​The new man’s CV contains academy spells at Norwich, Manchester City and Leicester and with his grandparents hailing from Dublin and Limerick, he has also played at various underage levels for the Republic of Ireland. Arlo [21] has actually been at the Brandywell since September, having been invited over by the club’s goalkeeping coach, Michael Dougherty who said he was very pleased that the ‘keeper’s arrival had now been made official. “I’m absolutely delighted to officially introduce Arlo Doherty as the newest member of our first team goalkeeper group” said the coach. “Arlo is someone we identified midway through last season and we managed to get him here towards the back end of 2024 to spend some time with us. “He’s been exceptional since he arrived; very quiet and unassuming off the pitch, but he brings a real quality and work ethic to improve his game. “His goalkeeping education is impressive- previously with Norwich, Manchester City and Leicester City- three clubs that put a lot of development time into him and allowed him to kick-start his international career with Ireland. There’s been a spotlight around Derry City’s goalkeepers over the past few years, mainly down to Brian Maher’s outstanding performances also our young academy goalkeepers progressing into international football and transferring to English clubs. “It’s obviously something we are proud of- giving young goalkeepers the chance to progress and Arlo is now a big part of this project. We are delighted to have him at Derry City.” Doherty said that having been around the club for the last few months had made this an easy decision for him. “The players and staff have made me feel very welcome and I have really enjoyed being involved with the goalkeeping group and the squad generally. “I have a very good relationship with ‘Doc’ and the other keepers and I believe we will challenge each other, which will benefit the team. “I’ve enjoyed my experiences in England and my style would be very similar to Brian. At my other clubs the focus was also on keeping the team in possession and being able to play out with both feet.