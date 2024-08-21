Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool, Derby County and Red Bull Salzburg defender Andre Wisdom hopes the 'never say never" attitude that helped him recover from a horrific stabbing attack can inspire Derry City to the Airtricity Premier Division title this season.

The 31-year-old former England U21 international, who has made over 50 Premier League appearances and played alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Jamie Carragher, Raheem Sterling, Philippe Countinho and Roberto Firmino, has signed a short term deal with the Candy Stripes until the end of the season.

His arrival is a huge boost for Ruaidhri Higgins who hopes to have the Leeds native free to face Waterford this weekend and Wisdom says he can't wait to get started with every game now a "luxury" after the June 2020 attack which almost cost him his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back was stabbed in the head and buttocks, and robbed of his watch in an unprovoked attack by an armed gang at a house party, an attack which almost cost Wisdom his football career. His recovery took him first to local side Warringon Town and then to Salford where, after completing a full pre-season, he felt ready to return to full-time football with Derry City the chief beneficiaries.

Derry City's new signing Andre Wisdom. Photo: George Sweeney

"It was a difficult process," he explained of his recovery, "I was playing for Derby at the time. I got stabbed a numerous amount of times. It was a bit overwhelming but I just took myself away from football. I had finished at Derby at the end of that season, so I took myself away from football for a little while - probably about 16 months, something like that. I went away and got my mind and my body right and then just started training again. I took it from there really ."Things happen in life, good things and bad things, and it was just unfortunate for me that it affected my livelihood and my job but I’m also grateful. My life is the most important thing and I'm happy for that. For me now, playing football is a luxury. I've done a lot of five-a-sides with my friends (laughs) and then I got back into part-time football with a local team near me, Warrington Town, and kicked on from there.

"It's just repetition with football. Once you know you're fit and your body is not going to break down - I always say there is fit, and then there's football fit, so to get that repetition in to my legs, into my body and into my lungs again was great. Now I've done a full pre-season back over in England with Salford. I'm rarin' to go and feel as good as ever. I'm 31 but I feel 26 or 27," he laughed.

So did a player who has also appeared in the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion, always have faith he could get back playing after his injuries?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have got a ‘never say never’ attitude so I didn't think I was finished but I knew it had affected my body because of the placement of the stabbings – predominantly in my legs and my gluts and also one in my head. I'm a defender, I want to head the ball; I need to run so I knew it affected me but I have that never say never attitude.

Derry City’s new signing Andre Wisdom arriving at the Brandywell with Ruaidhri Higgins. Photo: George Sweeney

"After being stabbed I remember driving home thinking, 'I've got training tomorrow'. That's my mentality but life is such and here I am at Derry. I'm grateful to the manager for giving me the call and putting his trust in me and knowing that I'm coming here and going to give 100 per cent."

Wisdom arrives with Derry right at the heart of a race for the Premier Division trophy and with a FAI Cup quarter-final against title rivals Shelbourne looming large, but he believes his experience can aid the Candy Stripe cause for the crucial season run in.

"I've been asked the question, 'Why Derry?' and my reply is, why not? I talked to the manager. We had a good, lengthy, honest conversation - not that I needed selling to - but I was sold at that point. He told me how the team is working and how he wants it to work and progress, the competitions that we are in and what we are trying to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Playing with Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Jamie Carragher, (Daniel) Sturridge, (Raheem) Sterling, Countinho, Firmino was a great experience. You learn things, especially against the attacking lads because in training there were some darks days playing against players of that high quality and intensity and seeing some of the things those lads can do.

"You download a lot of information. Hopefully it has steered me well and I think it has with the career that I've had but the lads are always getting quicker, faster, stronger these days. There are some young kids out there that are coming through but I'm just willing to give everything once I step out into the football pitch."

So, just what can Derry fans expect to see from their latest addition?

"They can expect 100 per cent every time they see me, whether that is on the pitch or off it," he promises, "I'm pretty straight forward. If I'm having a bad game I won't stop running; if I'm having a great game I probably won't run as much (laughing). But no, it will be honest hard work. I know where I come from so that is what you get from me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was grateful for the opportunity and I'm glad that the manager has put his trust in me. Trophies would mean a lot obviously for the club and for the fans and for the people of the city so if I can add value to the squad and compete, hopefully we can bring something good back to the club in the form of trophies and medals because football is all about winning.

"You can progress, you can play well but the results are the only thing that matter so hopefully we can get it over the line."