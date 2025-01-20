Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CHARISMATIC winger Dom Thomas wants to be an entertainer and give Derry City fans plenty of joy after making the switch from Queen's Park to Brandywell Stadium.

The 28 year-old Glaswegian, who came through the Celtic youth ranks with ex-Derry midfielder Joe Thomson and current City winger Paul McMullan, arrives on Foyleside with bags of experience in the Scottish Premiership and Championship and a reputation for playing exciting, attacking football.

He hopes he's saved his best football for the League of Ireland and is anxious to impress the club's fanbase and his new teammates when he joins them for tomorrow afternoon's trip to Sligo Rovers for a pre-season friendly.

The new signing klaxon has been sounding frequently on Foyleside this week and the announcement of Thomas' two year-deal with Tiernan Lynch's outfit signalled the end of a busy day of transfer activity at City's new temporary base at Owenbeg Centre of Excellent in the outskirts of the city.

Former Queen's Park captain Dom Thomas signed a two year deal with Derry City. Photo by Kevin Morrison.

The Scotsman was handed a whistle-stop tour of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and its facilities shortly after landing in City of Derry airport and he can't wait to get out on the pitch.

"It's great to be here and get it done and over the line," he enthused. "Now it's just a case of meeting the boys and getting started. That's what you want as a football player, once all this kind of stuff [media duties] is done you can hit the ground running."

So what can City fans expect from Lynch's SEVENTH new signing of the January Transfer Window?

"First and foremost, for me, I'm in a privileged position and a lot of fans would love to be out here in this position. So when you go out on the pitch you're playing for them, you're playing for the people and first and foremost it's workrate and attitude which takes you a long way in this game.

Derry City newboy Dom Thomas arrived in the city from Queen's Park on Monday. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

"But then the type of player I am, I like to entertain and get people off their seats. For me as a fan, that's the type of players I like watching so when I go on the pitch that's what I like to do.

"So hopefully fans will be excited to come watch me play and appreciate the hard work and attitude I've spoken about. Then you have to do that entertaining side of things and get people to enjoy coming to games and watching you play. I hope I can show my best stuff to the Derry fans."

No doubt Thomas' magnetic personality will help him integrate into the City dressing room seamlessly and knowing several members of the current squad will quicken that process.

Indeed, he's played alongside City centre half Mark Connolly at Dunfermline and has played with and against fellow Scots Danny Mullen and McMullan.

Recommendations from current Larne midfielder Thomson, who he played with during loan spells at Queen of the South and Dumbarton, also helped convince him to make the switch to Derry.

"That's football and you never know what's around the corner," added the former Queen's Park skipper who scored seven times in 23 appearances for the Scottish Championship outfit this season.

"When this opportunity came about these last few weeks, as soon as you start speaking to the manager and people about the place and the club I think your mind is made up and for me it's a great opportunity and an exciting one and I look forward to the challenge ahead.

"You know boys from Scotland who have come over here and done really well and obviously big Mark Connolly. He was at Dunfermline with me so there's a few familiar faces and that always helps.

"Joe's [Thomson] some character too," he continued. "We grew up together, coming up through the Celtic youth academy and then we had a loan spell together at Queen of the South.

"He's just one of those people you keep in touch with. Paul McMullan as well. He was in my youth team at Celtic and is a good friend as well.

"So I think these people help when you can turn to them and ask for advice. They've been great and have gone really out of their way to help me and it's been much appreciated.

"I think that helps you settle in quickly and as far as I'm aware it's a great dressing room to be in. It's all boys who are willing to work hard and look out for each other and that's a massive part of any team looking to go forward and win things.

Obviously the Scottish boys coming across but I think there's strong links between Glasgow and Derry and I think I will fit in well with the boys and the city.

"You need that team spirit and togetherness and I think that will take us a long way. That's the foundation that great teams are built upon. I'm just looking forward to getting in and training and getting games under my belt and starting the season well."

Thomas has watched with interest as Lynch bolstered his squad with the additions of former N. Ireland internationals Liam Boyce, Shane Ferguson, Gavin Whyte and Carl Winchester and three times League of Ireland winner Robbie Benson.

He's reckons Lynch's ambitions for the club match his own personal goals and can't wait to play a part in it.

"Speaking with the manager and his ambitions for the club, they match mine as a player. I think as a player you want to play at the highest level and win things and have good memories of playing football. It's a short career so you want as many good memories and trophies and medals as you can get.

"For me it's a new challenge and sometimes it's good to get out of your comfort zone and you need to start afresh and impress people and that's what drives you on as a player.

"When you see the players the manager is signing, they're top level players who have played at the top of the game so to join up with them I think playing with better players makes you a better player.

"The club is going in the right direction; an ambitious club that wants to win things. You can see the improvements they're making on and off the pitch and that's what I want to be a part of. The manager is a real driving force behind that. For me it's an exciting one and I can't wait to get going."

Thomas made his Queen’s Park debut against Stranraer in July 2022 and went on to make a total of 109 appearances for the Spiders, scoring 29 goals including some memorable moments.

Queen’s Park Director of Football Darren O’Donnell commented: “Dom has been a key player for us during his time at the club and has led the team as our club captain the last couple of seasons.

"Naturally, we were keen to extend his contract, but Dom has decided not to accept a contract extension and has accepted an offer to join Derry City immediately after an agreement was reached by both clubs.

"It’s a decision we fully understand and accept due to Derry’s season beginning in February. I know Dom will missed by all at the club, and personally I’d like to wish him and his family the very best of luck for the future.”