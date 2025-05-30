Group pictured at St. Joseph's Boys School, Derry on Friday afternoon for the launch of this year's Annual Foyle Cup. (Photos: Keith Moore)

The press launch of the O’Neill’s Foyle Cup took place this morning (Friday) at St Joseph’s Boys’ School – a most appropriate venue given the Westway school are not only the current NI U18 Schools’ Cup holders but also host the Manchester United Foundation and the Stephen Gerrard (17-19) Academy, organised by Derry City F.C. on their school campus.

School Principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane, in introducing the large attendance at the launch, said: “It is a huge pleasure to support the Derry & District Youth F.A., organisers of the O’Neill’s Foyle Cup and I commend the work done by this organisation, not just for the kids of this city and district but for all the kids who have had a memorable experience of competing in the event over the 30 plus years of its existence, since its humble beginnings in 1992.”

The St. Joseph’s Principal continued: “I am delighted to hear that no fewer than 950 teams will compete in the 2025 event, resulting in over 20,000 actual participants creating lifelong memories and I’m even more delighted that our school premises will host some of the 3,300 fixtures scheduled this year!”

John Murphy, on behalf of O’Neills Sport’s, spoke proudly of what sponsorship of the Foyle Cup meant to his organisation.

John Murphy, O'Neills, pictured with Ainara Hutcheson, Manchester United Foundation and St. Joseph's student, making a special presentation to Rory Holden during Friday's launch at St. Joseph's Boys School, Derry.

"We’re incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the Foyle Cup, a tournament that captures the very best of youth football, community spirit, and international connection,” explained Mr. Murphy.

“With 950 teams competing this year from places as far afield as South Africa, Australia, the USA, Canada, Spain, Finland, and across the UK and Ireland, the Foyle Cup is a powerful reminder of how sport brings people together. At O’Neill’s, we’re committed to supporting young athletes from the grassroots up, and this event truly reflects our passion for helping them grow in confidence, skill, and love for the game. We hope every player, coach, and supporter has a fantastic tournament experience and enjoys every moment on and off the pitch.”

The Deputy Mayor of Derry Strabane District Council, Darren Guy, expressed his delight in how the event delivers for the city and district.

“I am proud to attend the formal launch of the 2025 Foyle Cup. The tournament is rightly regarded as one of the biggest and best celebrations of youth football in Europe and is a place where players, coaches and supporters make lifelong memories,” said Colr. Guy.

Group pictured at St. Joseph's Boys School, Derry on Friday afternoon for the launch of this year's Annual Foyle Cup. (Photos: Keith Moore)

“As a Council, we are delighted to sponsor the tournament each year and provide playing pitches for games as part of our commitment to bring high level sporting events to our City and District. We believe sport can play a key role in promoting friendship, team skills and social cohesion. Good luck to all the teams as they finalise their preparations for what will be an unforgettable week of football in July.”

Chief Executive Officer of Derry Credit Union, Joan Gallagher also expressed delight in being invited to sponsor the mini soccer games during the Foyle Cup week and spoke of the excitement the whole city, - kids, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, experience during the week of the tournament.

"It’s a fantastic week for the city and district and we are so proud to be supporting this wonderful, exciting, colourful event.”

Cyril Moorhead, Good Relations Officer at Choice Housing, praised the organisers, not just on the success of the event in terms of numbers registered but more importantly, the tremendous work that has been done on a cross-community basis, actively promoting good relations and friendliness and welcome afforded to all visitors which is synonymous with the city and district.

One of the youngsters keenly awaiting the draw at Friday's ONeill Foyle Cup 2025 launch in St. Joseph's Boys School, Derry. (Photos: Keith Moore)

"It is most pleasing to see how the Foyle Cup has grown into such a large international event and how much support the event has from local communities, schools, colleges, Ulster University and Northwest Regional College,” he explained.

“The impact of the Foyle Cup is significant, from its contribution to the local economy to the impact it has on young people’s lives, their communities and the positive community relations that it builds. As a housing association, Choice is committed not only to building quality affordable homes but contributing positively to the communities that we operate in; this partnership is a prime example of this.

"I wish the organisers continued success this year and, in the years, ahead.”

Special Guest, Rory Holden, a player who participated in the Foyle Cup for many years with his local team, Top of the Hill Celtic, said he was thankful to the organisers and his own junior club, for without the effort of so many, it is doubtful if he would be having the enriching experience of playing professionally with The New Saints in Wales, having played in Champions’ League and Europa league football this year.

O'Neill's Foyle Cup launch special guest Rory Holden keenly awaits the draw at Friday's launch in St. Joseph's Boys School, Derry.

"This event continues to thrive, grow and delivers for all our youth – boys, girls and those with sports disabilities. It is a real pleasure to be here to celebrate the success of this superb tournament.”

Philip Devlin, Foyle Cup committee member, in taking charge of the live draw, advised all that details of the draw were available on the tournament website www.foylecup.com and he expected that fixtures for the full week would be on site within 36 hours of launch. He also thanked all teams for their support and co-operation and wished them well in the tournament, which takes place from July 21st-26th.

Diolain Ward, of Foyle Cup committee member, concluded the launch event, adding: “Thank you to everyone who gave of their time to be here. In particular, I would like to thank our sponsors - Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, O’Neill’s, Derry Credit Union, Choice Housing, Seagate, Inner City Trust, Brunswick Moviebowl, Ulster University and North West Regional College.

"Finally, I would like to say a huge thank you to Rory Holden for spending some of his much-valued time at home, with us, this afternoon and I wish him, on behalf of the member clubs of the Derry & District Youth Football Association, even more success in his football career.”