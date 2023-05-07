Foyle Harps begin Derry & District defence
The 102nd season of the Derry and District FA gets underway tomorrow night with Foyle Harps taking on Churchill United, at Wilton Park (KO 6.45pm).
Christy McGeehan, from the D&D stated: “This year we have gone to a shorter format as we recognise other leagues are still playing and other Summer Cup competitions will be happening and we want to be mindful of these.
“We have eight good teams taking part and will run three competitions. The D&D Summer League Cup sees two groups of four with the top two teams qualifying for the semi-finals.
“In group one we have Creggan Swifts, Brewery, Tristar and Lisahally and group two sees Foyle Harps, Churchill, Phoenix Athletic and Newell Academy.
“The Terry Kelly and McAlinden Cups will be straight knock out competitions.
“Foyle Harps have been totally dominant in recent years and are the current holders of all three trophies and again this year they will be strong favourites. All matches will be midweek starting at 6.45pm.”