Christy McGeehan, Derry & District FA.

Christy McGeehan, from the D&D stated: “This year we have gone to a shorter format as we recognise other leagues are still playing and other Summer Cup competitions will be happening and we want to be mindful of these.

“We have eight good teams taking part and will run three competitions. The D&D Summer League Cup sees two groups of four with the top two teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In group one we have Creggan Swifts, Brewery, Tristar and Lisahally and group two sees Foyle Harps, Churchill, Phoenix Athletic and Newell Academy.

“The Terry Kelly and McAlinden Cups will be straight knock out competitions.