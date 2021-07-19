Foyle Harps' Stephen Johnston aiming for treble after Terry Kelly Cup glory

Player manager Stephen Johnston admitted while they celebrated Sunday's success, seeing off Top of the Hill Celtic, at a sun soaked Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, the squad is now fully focused on clinching the title.

"We play Top of the Hill again and they'll learn from today and they'll know what they'll have to do, so we'll have to be on the ball again and I'm looking forward to it," he insisted.

"The two cups have been a good bonus for us, but we really want to win the league because of the D&D's 100th year anniversary, so look it will be interesting."

Foyle Harps players celebrate their Terry Kelly Cup Final victory over Top of the Hill Celtic, on Sunday afternoon. Picture by George Sweeney