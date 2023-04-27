News you can trust since 1772
Foyle Harps win Gerry Magee Cup

It was all fun and games at the Gerry Magee Cup, which took place in Culmore, at the weekend.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST

Foyle Harps won the competition, with Newell Academy runners up. Derry City players Cameron McJannet and Shane McEleney attended the competition and presented the awards.

All the kids and parents had a great time and the Magee family were really happy to see so many children enjoying themselves playing football.

Derry City duo Shane McEleney and Cameron McJannet present Newel Academy with their Gerry Magee Cup runners up medals.

1. Gerry Magee Cup

Derry City duo Shane McEleney and Cameron McJannet present Newel Academy with their Gerry Magee Cup runners up medals. Photo: Ben Dooher

Trojans who took part in the Gerry Magee Cup, which took place in Culmore.

2. Gerry Magee Cup

Trojans who took part in the Gerry Magee Cup, which took place in Culmore. Photo: Ben Dooher

Tristar who took part in the Gerry Magee Cup, which took place in Culmore.

3. Tristar.jpg

Tristar who took part in the Gerry Magee Cup, which took place in Culmore. Photo: Ben Dooher

Don Bosco's who took part in the Gerry Magee Cup, which took place in Culmore.

4. Gerry Magee Cup

Don Bosco's who took part in the Gerry Magee Cup, which took place in Culmore. Photo: Ben Dooher

