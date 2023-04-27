Foyle Harps win Gerry Magee Cup
It was all fun and games at the Gerry Magee Cup, which took place in Culmore, at the weekend.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST
Foyle Harps won the competition, with Newell Academy runners up. Derry City players Cameron McJannet and Shane McEleney attended the competition and presented the awards.
All the kids and parents had a great time and the Magee family were really happy to see so many children enjoying themselves playing football.
