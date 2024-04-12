Will Patching celebrates with fellow scorer Michael Duffy after his stunning first half strike for Derry City at Drogheda. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

DERRY CITY 2(Duffy 29 Patching 41)

DROGHEDA 2

(Davis 3, Pierrot 86)

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DROGHEDA United substitute Frantz Pierrot denied Derry City a first win on the road this season with an 86th minute equaliser at Weavers Park.

The Candy Stripes had come from behind after Warren Davis' fired the home side ahead after just three minutes as Michael Duffy headed in his second goal in two games just short of the half hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From that moment on Derry were in the ascendancy and Will Patching produced another moment of magic on 41 minutes with a sensational strike from 25 yards to put the visitors ahead.

The Englishman, who netted a sublime goal in the 4-1 win over Dundalk the previous weekend was in brilliant form and his goal looked like it would prove the winner until ex-Athlone Town hitman, Pierrot struck that late blow.

It was a frustrating end to the match for Ruaidhri Higgins' side but the result ensured they closed to within four points of league leaders Shelbourne who lost their first match of the season to Bohemians.

Derry were unchanged from the team which won comprehensively last weekend at home to Dundalk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Patrick McEleney, however, was named on the bench after recovering from injury to boost Ruaidhri HIggins' attacking options.

The travelling City fans will also have got a boost watching striker Colm Whelan getting put through his paces in a rigorous warm-up alongside Pat Hoban, Sadou Diallo and Cameron Dummigan who were deemed not fit enough for inclusion.

Whelan has been sidelined since May 1st when he sustained a recurrence of an ACL injury at home to Shamrock Rovers.

The home side made just one change from the team pegged back by Shelbourne in stoppage time last week in the 2-2 draw at Weavers Park with Steve Zishim Bawa replacing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drogheda hit the front after three minutes after a neat interchange between Darragh Markey and Gallagher. The latter fired dangerously across the face of goal and Davis reacted quickest at the back post as he poked home from close range.

It was the worst possible start for the visitors who would have been disappointed with how easily Drogheda cut them open on the right side of the penalty area.

It was the fifth time in 10 games Derry conceded the first goal but they responded brilliantly to that early setback.

Just before the half hour mark Derry were back on level terms as McMullan was played in behind by a neat pass from Daniel Kelly and when the Scotsman crossed invitingly into the six yard box Duffy rose highest and headed powerfully into the net for his second goal in two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That goal gave Derry the impetus in the game with injuries to defenders Evan Weir and Andrew Quinn forcing Kevin Doherty into a reshuffle at the back.

Derry came so close to taking the lead on 44 minutes when Patching played Duffy into space on the left wing and the Galliagh man's cross was met on the volley by Mullen but the striker's effort went wide of the target from 10 yards.

And then Patching came to the party. The Englishman, who netted a wonderful strike in the 4-1 win over Dundalk last week, produced another piece of magic to put Derry ahead at the break.

Patching intercepted Connolly's crossfield pass and drove towards goal as the Drogheda defence invited the midfielder to shoot and he obliged with a sublime curling effort into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In doing so he became the first Derry midfielder since Aaron McEneff to score 30 goals for the club.

Mullen struck the upright with a glancing header from Ronan Boyce's searching cross from deep as Derry attempted to turn the screw on 58 minutes.

Drogs' boss Kevin Doherty was shown a yellow card by match referee Damien McGraith shortly afterwards after the Mayo official awarded Adam O'Reilly a free kick in the middle of the pitch.

Drogheda were still in the game and Darragh Markey flashed an effort narrowly wide of the far post with a decent strike from the edge of the box as a reminder to the Derry defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a throw-in McMullan played it into the path of O'Reilly who tried his luck from the edge of the box but it sailed safely into the hands of Jethren Barr.

Derry appeared on their way to a first away win of the season but substitute Pierrot, a one-time target of the Brandywell club, curled a lovely right-footed strike into the net off the foot of the post.

Brian Maher could do little but watch the ball nestle into the net as the former Athlone Town striker finally got off the mark for his new team.

Five minutes additional time was signalled by the fourth official and O'Reilly flashed a shot wide of the mark as Derry attempted to find a late winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn't to come, however, and that elusive first away win still evades Higgins' troops.

Drogheda: Barr; Weir (McNally 29) Quinn (Kane 20), Cann, Keaney; Markey, Deegan, Bawa (Webster h-t), Brennan (Pierrot 76), Gallagher; Davis (Cailloce 76); Subs Not Used - Moore, O'Brien, Topcu, Byrne.

Derry City: Maher: Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Coll (McEneff 90); Kelly (S. McEleney 77), Patching, O'Reilly, Duffy; McMullan; Mullen (Doherty 85); Subs Not Used - Ryan, Harkin, P. McEleney, Todd, Patton, McCay.