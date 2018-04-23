From Wonder Woman to title winner

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin was full of praise for his side, after they clinched the Bluefin Sport Championship title.

McLaughlin, who held talks about replacing Kevin Derry as the new Stute boss when 'dressed up as Wonder Woman' on his stag, felt all the hard work put in by his entire squad paid off.

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin along with skipper Michael McCrudden hold aloft the Bluefin Sport Championship trophy.

The Stute gaffer, who captained the Drumahoe men twice to First Division success, told his players before a ball was kicked this season that he was aiming for the title.

After their title clinching success over Loughgall on Saturday, McLaughlin spoke to Kevin McLaughlin.