Derry City F.C. manager Tiernan Lynch said his squad will be aiming to end the season ‘on a high’ as they prepare to host Shamrock Rovers in their penultimate League fixture on Sunday.

While buoyed by recent performances, including the three points secured against Waterford on Friday last, Derry’s focus remains fixed on securing more points from their final two matches to claim a spot in Europe and the squad are going into Sunday’s match knowing there’s still work to be done.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Tiernan Lynch said the importance of the penultimate game in the League was lost on no-one.

“I don’t think the games come any bigger than Shamrock Rovers at home,” he said. “It is definitely a game I know the players are looking forward to, our last home game of the season.

"We know our home form has been a little bit inconsistent this year so our objective is to try and finish on a high and give the fans something they can hopefully be proud of come Sunday evening."

Speaking after a run of decent results for the Candystripes, he added: "It was always our intention to try and make sure that every player that stepped onto that field and pulled that Derry City shirt over their head that it meant everything to them and I think when you look at the last number of weeks and you talk about the business end of the season, I think they have definitely showed that and I’ve been hugely proud of the performance they have put in. But there is still two massive games left and it’s important that we go and try to finish on a high.”

A spate of injuries which have left some players out for the season, with others ‘carrying little knocks’ that Lynch said were being monitored ahead of Sunday. He was full of praise however for how the squad as a unit have responded.

"This is a top team with top players albeit we would like to have a bigger group to select from, but I think the boys that have come in, they have done superbly well. Great credit to them.”

Kick off on Sunday is 3pm ahead of the final game away to Cork City next Saturday, November 1.