​TIERNAN Lynch reckons Gavin Whyte has the potential to be one of the best players in the League of Ireland after the former Portsmouth forward starred in Derry City's big win over Sligo Rovers at Brandywell on Tuesday night.

The Brandywell boss believes his team have another 'three or four gears' to churn through and he's confident Northern Ireland international Whyte will continue to be a key player over the course of the season.

Whyte scored his first Derry goal in the 3-2 win over Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park on Good Friday before following that up with a moment of individual brilliance in the 3-0 win over Sligo when he raced from inside his own half, out-paced Jake Doyle-Hayes and slotted past Sam Sargeant.

Lynch has had to be patient with the player who is beginning to flourish in the No.10 role as he carefully managed Whyte’s fitness levels after his long lay-off following his sudden departure from Fratton Park for family reasons last summer.

Having previously been over reliant on Michael Duffy's goals, Lynch was delighted to see two goal hero Danny Mullen and Whyte show what they're about in front of goal over the past couple of matches which have lifted Derry to within three points of early pacesetters Drogheda United.

"I don't think anybody ever doubted Gavin's quality," began Lynch. "The big thing from our end was trying to be patient with Gavin. I know probably the fans got a little bit impatient with us because you bring arguably a top, top player in who's got the potential to be right up there with Mickey Duffy as one of the best players in the league.

"You want him on the pitch but our big fear at the time was getting Gavin back. He hadn't played in a long time; probably wasn't fit enough and you wouldn't have seen the best of him. He would've potentially broken down.

"That was tough for us and it was tough for Gavin but I think he has to take great credit for his patience and his work ethic to get himself back. He's still not where he needs to be but he's showing glimpses."

It's the first time Derry have scored three goals in consecutive matches since September 2023 and, crucially, the first time they've won back-to-back league games since June last year.

The Candystripes have been one of the big movers over the Easter weekend period and could make it nine points from nine this week when they travel to managerless Waterford at the RSC on Friday.

Lynch, however, isn't getting carried away and knows his team still have work to do before becoming the finished article.

"I'm delighted. We needed to build on Friday night. I thought the boys were absolutely superb on Friday with regards, not just their playing, their bravery and composure, but their worth ethic; their fight and determination.

"We need to try and pick out the positives in the things we were doing. We felt we let the fans down and let the club down (against Drogheda) so it was important we went to Galway and did what we did. It was important to try and back that up again and I was delighted with them. I was delighted with the clean sheet and three goals but, again, we've got to build on that again.

"We've got lots of work to do and we have to get our own processes right. I feel we're starting to get there and that's what we have to concentrate on. We can't control what happens around us or control other teams. We can control what we do. We have to look after ourselves and there's certain things we need to do better out of possession and do better in possession. That's what we'll work on.

"I've yet to look at any fixtures to see any easy games. We know Waterford is a really tough place to go. They had a difficult one on Monday, conceding two late goals, so they’ll be bang up for Friday night but our job is to look after what we need to do and we need to build on our last two results.

"There were lots of really good things. I'm one of those people who is never really 100 per cent satisfied. Now is the time where we need to go again. We still have, in my opinion, three or four gears in us. We're starting, slowly but surely to find our way through those gears. They actually don't realise how good a team they can be. The sooner we start believing in ourselves and in each other I think we'll be in a better place."

Tuesday's result was Derry's fourth clean sheet in 11 matches and Lynch was delighted to keep out Sligo after conceding disappointing goals against Drogheda and Galway in their previous two games.

"You always get the Danny Mullens, the Mickey Duffys and Gavin Whytes who will always take the headlines. To try and win league titles, they're built on clean sheets and that clean sheet tonight was something we badly needed. We were really disappointed in the two goals we conceded on Friday as a group. That's something we were brilliant at tonight but we have to build on that again."

After a long trek to Galway last Friday, Derry face another arduous trip south to Waterford this weekend but these overnight stays have been good for the team spirit.

"There's a real camaraderie starting to form. They're a really good bunch of boys who work very hard. I've had nothing but praise for them even when things weren't going our way. They could've down tools and huffed and puffed but they didn't. They rolled their sleeves up and worked hard. The quality is there and we'll continue to believe in what we're doing.

"Those little things (overnight stays) can be the making of teams. That group on that trip (to Galway) definitely came together. They spent a lot of time together. There's good fun in them. They know when to let their hair down and have a little bit of fun and they know when it's time to be serious and roll their sleeves up. We got that brilliantly in Galway."

Waterford defeated Derry 2-1 at Brandywell back in February and it's a result which still 'stings' Lynch given his team's wastefulness in front of goals on that occasion.

"It will be a tough game. There's obviously a bit of travel in it and we know they're capable of beating anybody, they've already shown that. Sometimes a wounded animal is something you have to worry about so we'll not take anything for granted. We know if we're going to get anything on Friday we have to work for it.

"That loss at Brandywell obviously stings but we'll quietly go about what we have to do and not get too carried away. We've still a long way to go and have a lot of improvement in us but they're working really hard and that's all we can ask."