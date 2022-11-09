For those making the three hour plus journey to the Aviva Stadium to support the Candystripes who are seeking a SIXTH FAI Cup triumph, Kelly's Spar Supermarkets in Derry are offering a special breakfast bap to set you up for what could be a memorable trip.

Priced at an unbeatable £1 for a lovely floury Derry bap consisting of two sausages, a slice of bacon and a fried egg, FOUR Kelly's Eurospars will be offering the deal on Sunday morning from 7a.m until 11a.m.

The special offer is available at Kelly's Eurospar, Hatfield, Rathmor Centre, Fairview Road, Galliagh and Strathfoyle Centre.

Simply call into any of the above stores and show your paper or digital Cup Final ticket to avail of this offer.

To help the various stores plan for quantities, larger orders of over six baps should be sent via a DM on Kelly's Eurospar Facebook page well in advance of Sunday.

As long-time fans, sponsors and supporters of Derry City Football Club, Eurospar wishes the players, officials, sponsors, fans and the whole club a successful outing to the Aviva. 'Let's all hope we bring the FAI Cup back to Derry!'

