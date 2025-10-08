Glentoran manager Declan Devine. Photograph: George Sweeney

DECLAN Devine admits he was 'relieved' at the final whistle as his Glentoran side narrowly edged out Institute to ensure their name was in the hat for the second round of the BetMcLean Cup.​

​The Glens boss is hoping to go one better in the competition this season after losing to Cliftonville in last year's decider but he was far from happy with his side on Tuesday night claiming they were 'a million miles off' the standards they set.

It was the Premiership leaders' first fixture since their 2-1 victory over title rivals Coleraine at the Showgrounds two weeks ago and it showed as they struggled to put 'Stute away on a frustrating night at Brandywell Stadium.

There are 20 places separating these teams in the league standings but Institute had chances to cause a major upset in the competition but Peter Hutton's men were wasteful in front of goal.

It was Jordan Jenkins' goal just after the hour mark which sealed the win and Glentoran's place in the last 16 of the competition but Devine, who made FOUR changes at half-time knows they can ill afford a repeat of that performance when they return to league action on Saturday at Dungannon Swifts.

"We were poor tonight and didn't play anywhere near our levels," said Devine. "We started the game with four or five boys who were needing a game but we had to make four changes at half-time and that in itself sums up the first half performance.

"The players were warned coming here that 'Stute are a good side, play a decent brand of football and have that extra body in the middle of the park that can cause you problems but for me it was about a reaction at half-time.

"We got a bit of a reaction. We probably should've put the game to bed. Pat [Hoban] has a chance, JJ [Jordan Jenkins] has a chance but we also gave them two or three chances in the second half as well.

Institute captain Shane Boyle gets a grip on Glentoran’s Christie Parrisson. Photograph: George Sweeney

"So we're relieved to be through but we know that the standards that we have set from the start of the season - that was a million miles off them but we're relieved we're through to the next round."

The Glens were among eight top flight sides who progressed to the next stage on Tuesday night but Devine recognised it could've been an embarrassing night if they didn't react to a stern half-time talk and the raft of changes at the break.

"I made four changes at half-time and probably could've made five or six. We have to be much better than that. You have to find a way of winning and thankfully we did that. It's important to be in the hat for the next round and that's all that matters

"They are all potential banana skins in this round. Last year we snuck through against the Welders and ended up getting to the final but nobody is getting a handy game.

"I had the players well warned that the pitch isn't great here. We haven't had a game for two weeks which also played a factor in the start.

"The subs made a big impression and I thought Jordan Stewart coming on at half-time and Cammy Palmer as well gave us real energy.

"We have Ciaran Coll, Joe Thomson all out for a long time. Christie [Pattison] has been out for six months and it kind of showed in our first half. We were very lethargic.

"We didn't move the ball with any purpose and it was just flat. We know we're better than that.

"The players were disappointed we didn't come and put on a show that we know we can but I'll take three points on Saturday and sneak through tonight."

So it's mission accomplished for now but Devine is expecting a big improvement at Stangmore Park this weekend.

"I'd rather perform as we did tonight and get through than perform and lose so for me it was about getting the win, getting into the hat and hopefully that game tonight will stand us in good stead so we don't drop our standards to that level in the first half again.

"Listen, full credit to Institute and Peter and his team. They were a credit to him tonight because they played with real heart, real energy and real quality as well. So all in all, well done to 'Stute and they were really unfortunate not to at least take it into extra time. We're happy we're through and that's the bottom line for me."

Devine wants to see a repeat of the performance levels shown in that 2-1 win at Coleraine when they return to the bread and butter of league action this weekend.

"I want to see everything we've shown in our league campaign to date, high energy, good quality on the ball, scoring goals, keeping clean sheets. We know going to Dungannon, we didn't win there last year. Our last league performance was away to Coleraine and we have to get to those heights on Saturday with that energy and that quality."