Glentoran's Elliott Morris scores in win at Institute

Institute 0-2 Glentoran

On his 723 appearance, Glentoran keeper Elliott Morris certainly marked the occasion in tremendous style when he scored his first goal for the Oval men.

However Morris was more pleased to keep a clean-sheet, only his third this season, as Gary Smyth's side secured their first victory in 11 league games.

Glentoran started the on the front foot and took the lead in astonishing fashion as Glens keeper seen his free-kick from some 30 yards inside his own half, catch out Institute keeper Marty Gallagher, who was slightly off his line and could only parry the effort into his own net.

The visitors should have netted a second soon after but Connor Aindriu Pepper somehow failed to convert Robbie McDaid's inch perfect cross into the net, when the goal was at his mercy.

'Stute, who were poor in the first half and they couldn't get their flowing football going, should have fallen a further goal behind on 28 minutes as Darren Murray's header back into the six yard box found Luckas Gwiazda, but the big midfielder's close range header was straight at Gallagher.

After what was probably a half-time dressing down by Paddy McLaughlin, Institute started better in the second half and went close to equalising on 48 minutes as Ronan Doherty's shot from a tight angle, which had Morris beaten, flashed just wide.

Glentoran went close to adding a second on 60 minutes as a well hit snap-shot by Murray had to be kept out by Gallagher.

Institute went close to levelling things soon after but Joe McCready's curler, which had Morris beaten, fizzed just wide.

On 70 minutes a clever pass by Ronan Doherty found Michael McCrudden, but from a tight angle, his well hit drive was saved by Morris, who had spread himself well to keep the effort out.

Eight minutes later super low cross by ’Stute substitute Jamie McIntyre found Colm McLaughlin at the back post, but the wing back was unable to force the ball home and Morris gathered.

The Glens wrapped the points up on 87 minutes as Gallagher failed to clear Caoimhin Bonner's back pass, which to be fair to the keeper was too short and substitute Paul O’Neill nipped in to round the keeper and gleefully slotted the ball home into the unguarded net.

Institute: Gallagher, Curry, Scoltock, Bonner; Jarvis, Harkin, Doherty (Morrow 73), Wilson (McIntyre 65), McLaughlin (Dunne 86); McCrudden, McCready.

Glentoran: Morris, Kerr, Birney, Crowe, Redman; Pepper, Gallagher (Gordon 80), Gwiazda; Allen, McDaid (McCarthy 89), Murray (O'Neill 80).

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare).