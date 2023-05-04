The late Ryan McBride and his former teammate Aaron Barry who has encouraged everyone to Wear Red for Ryan on May 5th.

Portsmouth striker Curtis and double winner with TNS, Daniels both played with Ryan at their hometown club Derry City under then manager Kenny Shiels who also took time to send a message of support to the Foundation which keeps alive the memory of the Brandywell native and his incredible story.

Current Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins and Bohemians manager Declan Devine, who witnessed first hand Ryan's emergence from a junior footballer with Brandywell Harps to become a future captain of the Candy Stripes, also got behind the fantastic initiative which asks the public to donate just £5 towards the charity which does wonderful work for the under privileged in the community in Ryan's name.

Fleetwood Town manager and Celtic legend Scott Brown, Derry City legend Gary Beckett, former Republic of Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham, Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton and goalkeeper Rory Brown and talented Chelsea youth team player Broghan Sewell were some of the other notable names to post videos on social media getting behind the 'Wear it Red for Ryan McBride Day' on the fifth day of the fifth month.

Ryan, who died suddenly at the age of 27 in March 2017, wore the number five shirt with great pride and it was later retired by the club in his memory.