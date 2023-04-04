​In terrible wet conditions, the Tolka Park pitch was heavy throughout as City produced a professional work-man-like performance to secure the three points.

Ryan Graydon’s first half strike was enough for the Brandywell men to secure a fourth victory of the campaign and after the encounter Maher praised the returning Cameron McJannet.

"Look, we've had to show different sides of our game tonight, whether it be blocks, headers, defending our box or playing our normal game at times,” explained Maher.

Derry City's Brian Maher was pleased with the win at Shelbourne.​

"You could see with McJannet coming back on Friday night, he's a big player for us and hopefully we can start welcoming a few more boys back in the next few weeks, that will really boost the group. It will also give us more options and you could see with ‘Cam’ coming in on Friday for the 90 minutes. We really needed him and he showed up for us again."

The hosts were reduced to 10 men for most of the second half after centre-back, Paddy Barrett, was dismissed by referee Paul McLaughlin for a second bookable offence. However Maher felt it was at times more difficult for City to break Shels down after the red card.

The Derry number one also praised Ben Doherty for getting back to put Kian Leavy off when the goal was at the Shels man’s mercy.

Kevin McLaughlin and Simon Collins discuss all things Derry City on the Derry Journal weekly podcast 'Talking Derry City: Everywhere We Go', which is available every Wednesday.

"I felt at times we were excellent on the ball and we had chances to go two or three in front and sometimes it can be more difficult playing against 10 men for a number of reasons. Maybe we found that at times after the red card but then we settled into the game again and I don't think they had too many chances in the second half,” he added.

"It's a huge three points for us but to be honest all of them are. Before the break we had a little bit of a disappointing two games, result wise, because we may have played well in patches in both games but we've had to find new ways to win and we did tonight.

"I don't think Ben is getting the credit he deserves for that challenge, because he has done a huge job for us getting back and putting a challenge in to put their man off."

The 22-year-old was thrilled that City secured their 12th success in Dublin under Ruaidhrí Higgins’ stewardship.

"We just needed to end the run of draws and get back to winning ways,” he added.

"Dublin has been good to us lately and last season, but we just need to keep picking up points, it doesn't matter where it comes from, we just need to keep winning games and it doesn't matter how you have to do it.

"We found a way to win, we had to dig in at times and the pitch was bad. With the weather being the way it was then the pitch was even more difficult. It was very hard to stay on your feet and the ball was bobbling about on the surface.