St John’s PS who took part in the Ryan McBride Schools Cup. Picture by George Sweeney

Good Shepherd win Ryan McBride Schools Cup

The hugely popular Ryan McBride Schools Cup took place at a sun-soaked Bay Road Soccer Centre, on Friday morning.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 10:23 pm

Overall winners Good Shepherd Primary & Nursery School received the Ryan McBride Schools Cup trophy from Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, while Ebrington Primary School were shield winners and St Eithne's Primary School claimed the plate.

An impressive 24 Primary Schools from across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area took part in the competition.

St Eugene’s Primary School who played in the Ryan McBride Schools Cup. Picture by George Sweeney.

Gael Scoil Eadain Mhoir who played in the Ryan McBride Schools Cup. Picture by George Sweeney.

Rosemount Primary School who took part in the Ryan McBride Schools Cup. Picture by George Sweeney

Ebrington Primary School who took part in the Ryan McBride Schools Cup. Picture by George Sweeney

