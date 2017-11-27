Henrik Larsson: Why I turned down chance to manage Celtic

Celtic legend Henrik Larsson has revealed the reason he turned down the opportunity to return to the club as manager.

The Swedish striker netted 242 goals in 313 appearances during a seven-year stay in Glasgow and would have been a very popular hire by the Celtic Park board.

Larsson previously admitted in 2014 that he thought long and hard about the decision when asked if he’d become the successor to Neil Lennon.

In the end Celtic went with Norwegian coach Ronny Deila. He lasted two seasons before Brendan Rodgers agreed to take control.

Asked by Chris Sutton if he’d ever been offered the role in a special interview on BT Sport, Larsson said: “Yes. Let’s just say it wasn’t the right time.

“I would love to manage in Britain. I think it’s where my managing skills would suit a lot better than in Sweden.

“Looking at myself now, I’m 46 years old. That’s still young for a manager.”