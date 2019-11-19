Here's how Celtic's mighty £135m-rated side could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020
The latest edition of Football Manager - destroyer of weekend plans, ambitions to learn a new language/musical instrument, and in a few rather more severe cases, marriages - is now up and running, and we've had some fun getting to grips with the new version.
Simulating five years into the future, we've had a look at how Celtic shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Hoops' starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.
1. GK: Jack Butland
My word, we're off to a flyer. The England international left Stoke City at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, and joined Celtic for a hefty 10.25m. However, mega rich Wolves are said to be after him...
Now a fully-fledged Scotland international, Ralston has blossomed in a quality full-back. His fitness stats are a real blessing too, and have seen him play relentlessly since breaking into the side in 2020/21.