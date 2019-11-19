Here's how Celtic's mighty £135m-rated side could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

Simulating five years into the future, we've had a look at how Celtic shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Hoops' starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.

1. GK: Jack Butland My word, we're off to a flyer. The England international left Stoke City at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, and joined Celtic for a hefty 10.25m. However, mega rich Wolves are said to be after him...

2. RB: Anthony Ralston Now a fully-fledged Scotland international, Ralston has blossomed in a quality full-back. His fitness stats are a real blessing too, and have seen him play relentlessly since breaking into the side in 2020/21.

3. CB: Joe Rodon Snapped up from Swansea City in 2020, he's been bossing the Hoops' defence with aplomb. A fine piece of business.

4. CB: Shane Duffy The central defender, now 32, ended a lengthy spell with Brighton after they were relegated in 2023, and is going down a real treat at Celtic Park.

