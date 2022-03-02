Ruaidhri Higgins 'gutted' as Derry midfielder Ciaron Harkin's injury fears confirmed

Derry City midfielder has sustained a ruptured ACL, the club has confirmed.

The confirmation of the extent of the injury comes as a huge blow for Higgins and the player who has been a mainstay in the Derry team since the Limavady man took charge at Brandywell last April.

Harkin sustained the injury when colliding with Rovers midfielder Gary O'Neill on the edge of the penalty area on Friday night and was replaced by Ronan Boyce on 73 minutes who had just returned from a long lay-off himself.

Leaving Brandywell on crutches, the City coaching staff had feared the worst and after scans this week it was confirmed the Creggan man sustained an ACL injury which will see him sidelined for some time.

Derry boss, Higgins, who had to plan without Harkin for the stalemate against Sligo Rovers on Monday night must now shuffle his pack once more ahead of Friday's trip to Shelbourne and beyond to cover for the holding midfielder who has thrived under his leadership.

The City boss was understandably more concerned about his midfielder, insisting that ‘Jackie’ is exactly the type of player who can bounce back from the injury.

“We’re all gutted for him but we know the type of person he is and we know his character. I have no doubt that he will come back from this a stronger person.

“We need to see the values that he brings to the team remain within it. He may not be able to have the impact on the pitch that he would have wanted, but he is an integral part of our dressing room and will remain so throughout the season.

“Everyone at the club holds Jackie in very high regard. He will get the best of help from our excellent medical team throughout his recovery.