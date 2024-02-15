Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​"I'm not sure if that's a good thing," he laughed. "I'm probably starting to annoy people now. I suppose I've got a good bit of experience now and hopefully I can use that to help the team and the club out this year again. From a personal point of view I'll be doing my very best to help the team."

He's still not lost his distinctive Milton Keynes accent but he feels at home on Foyleside and he's considered an honorary Derry man since his FAI Cup heroics at the Aviva Stadium in 2022.

"I need to get rid of this accent just," he joked. "At the start when I came here it was tough with Covid but since the world got normal again I've felt right at home and comfortable. I like the culture in the city and everyone is so proud and happy and friendly and I've enjoyed every minute of it."

Cameron Jannet feels at home at Brandywell as he prepares for his fourth season at the club. Photo: George Sweeney

The former Stoke City defender is one of the longest serving players in Ruaidhri Higgins squad and has stood in as captain on numerous occasions last year in the absence of club skipper Patrick McEleney.

While much of the talk surrounding Derry's title ambitions this year have centred around the arrival of Pat Hoban and the Candy Stripes attacking options, it was the defence which served them so well last year.

Indeed, Derry finished the year as the best defensive side in the division and McJannet is intent on keeping that particular accolade intact. With the addition of Sam Todd last summer and return to fitness of Mark Connolly, it bodes well for the season ahead.

"It's brilliant. Every one of us defenders are as good as each other so it keeps everyone on their toes and keeps you striving to try and get into the team or keep yourself in the team which only makes the team better when you have competition for places so from that point of view it's very good."

Last year was a season of 'ups and downs' and with the expectation of winning that elusive league title building towards a crescendo, McJannet hopes it affects the team in a positive way.