​TIERNAN Lynch hinted he'll make changes to his starting line-up for the visit of Bohemians to Brandywell on Friday night.

​The Derry City boss was keeping his cards close to his chest in terms of his team selection but was delighted to report the availability of some of those players who missed out in Friday's opening night defeat to Shelbourne.

Robbie Benson was one of the new signings who didn't feature in the game due to injury and could be nearing a return while Ben Doherty and Danny Mullen took part in rigorous warm-ups at Tolka Park and are certainly not far off full fitness.

Carl Winchester who sustained a dead leg and had to be replaced in the second half in Dublin on his debut has recovered and Lynch reckons the Belfast man will be available to make his Brandywell bow on Friday night.

"As of now, no major issues,” declared Lynch. “No major changes. “Hopefully one or two additions actually who had been struggling going into the Shels game but until match day minus one I'm not really in a position to confirm.

"Carl [Winchester] had a dead leg and what probably affected him the most was the period of being stopped. He just couldn't get going again afterwards but I wouldn't expect any problems with Carl on Friday night."

The former Shrewsbury Town captain’s availability will be a major boost for Lynch who recognises Bohemians’ strengths in midfield with Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney, and Niall Morahan particularly impressive against Shamorck Rovers last Sunday at the Aviva.

Lynch deployed a 4-4-2 formation against Shels with Pat Hoban and Liam Boyce both playing up front but Lynch admits he will likely mix things up.

"I think that's the key to this,” he said. “In any team or especially squad with what we have, it's horses for courses.

"We don't want to be put in a box in terms of how we play. We want to have very clear principles in the things we do but we want to be able to tweak certain things as and when games throw at us.

"That midfield battle is going to be exciting,” he smiled. “You've got to embrace this. You've got to enjoy this. This is why we're here.”

Lynch, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday, can’t wait to take charge of his first competitive game at Brandywell in front of the home support.

"We loved every minute of the atmosphere [at Tolka] and we have to embrace that hostility of being away from home. But the big thing now is our home crowd and how do we make sure we make the Brandywell a fortress and that has to be our intention.”

He expects the Brandywell Faithful will play a huge part in any success his team has against Bohs.

”The whole thing about this and any success we hopefully try and bring here, it will be all based around the support and that 12th man.

"The big thing we talked about as a squad and a team is you're always going to have bad nights and going to play bad but there's no excuses for not working hard.

"The one thing that everyone who I have spoken to and I've had any time around will all tell you the same thing, the Brandywell Faithful, as long as they see the hard work and see everyone is putting the effort in and pulling that shirt over your head actually means something to you, then that's half the battle.”