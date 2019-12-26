How you can watch Liverpool take on Leicester City today for FREE on Amazon Prime

You can watch Liverpool take on Leicester City (8pm kick-off) at the King Power Stadium for FREE today.

That’s because of Amazon’s new streaming deal with the Premier League.

Here, we explain everything you need to know, including how to watch today’s boxing day Premier League fixtures at NO cost.

What fixtures are being shown?

26 December

Tottenham vs Brighton

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Norwich

Chelsea vs Southampton

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Everton vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Watford

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Leicester vs Liverpool

27 December

Wolves vs Manchester City

How can I watch games for free?

You can only watch the Premier League online, via Amazon Prime Video, which costs £7.99 a month - although it does offer a 30-day free trial.

This means that you can cancel your payment at any time before the 30-day trial period is finished and STILL enjoy the Premier League games for FREE – just don’t forget to cancel or you will be charged.

How much did Amazon pay for the rights and why?

It is not known how much money Amazon paid for its contract. However, we do know that BT Sport paid £90m for a similar package of 20 games a year.

Amazon sees it as a low-risk way to explore the potential of streaming Premier League games before deciding whether to mount a big challenge next time the broadcasting rights become available from 2022-23.

Amazon’s aim has also been to attract customers to its website, which you can rent movies and buy a host of items and presents, over the Christmas period.

Will there be a delay in streaming as opposed to watching on live TV?

Unfortunately, there will be a small delay, but this is normal with online streaming. So make sure to turn goal alerts off and keep away from social media while the match is on.

Analysts from streaming firm Phenix said Amazon's broadcast of the US Open was often up to 45 seconds behind the TV transmission.