​There were plenty of excellent individual performances in the comprehensive 2-0 win over league champions Shamrock Rovers but O'Reilly's relentless display in the middle of the park was one of the stand-outs.

It was a hugely encouraging start to the former Preston North End midfielder's Derry career but he shied away from the widespread plaudits afterwards, insisting in an understated manner 'that's my game'.

The Cork native added that once he produces a similar level of performance on a consistent basis, he'll be satisfied with his contribution for the team.

"I can't really take the plaudits for it because that's my game so once I'm doing that week in, week out I'll be happy enough," he smiled.

He played at Brandywell for St Patrick's Athletic last season but it was nice to have the home support this time around and he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

"I really, really enjoyed it to be fair. The atmosphere was unbelievable. It was my first proper time experiencing it at the Brandywell so I really enjoyed that.

"Obviously to come up against Rovers in the President's Cup and I'd say it's more than a friendly in my eyes. You're playing for a cup at the end of the day so I really enjoyed it and I'm buzzing to win the thing as well."

Derry City players Sadou Diallo, Brian Maher and Adam O’Reilly with the President’s Cup after their victory over Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2307GS – 87

As comfortable as the game was for Derry, O'Reilly isn't getting carried away by the result against Rovers but nevertheless it was an encouraging start to the season.

"Obviously games during the season won't be that easy or comfortable. All the teams in the league have quality so I think it is going to be tough. Rovers are really good and I wouldn't say that was an easy game there. I'm just happy with the outcome, especially getting minutes with the lads in a very intense game as well so it was good to play in it."

In the absence of Cameron Dummigan, O'Reilly's partnership with Sadou Diallo showed promise and he credited his teammates for making the transition into the team as seamless as it appeared.

"I think going in there with the lads was comfortable because not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well they're very welcoming so that makes it easier when I'm on the pitch. They're communicating all the time which makes it a lot easier. I think we gelled a lot more tonight as well which was good."

O'Reilly has been impressed with how closely knit the squad is and said the team pulled together for their manager following the sudden loss of his brother.

"From what I've seen now it's a very homely club, if you want to call it that, but I think everyone is very, very close to each other. Obviously when we heard the news we were all heartbroken for him but tonight it was just nice to give him one back."

The former Ireland U21 international makes a quick-fire return to St Pat's where he spent last season on loan and he's looking forward to being on the other side of the divide on Inchicore.