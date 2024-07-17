Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RUAIDHRI Higgins has appealed for Derry City fans to roar his team over the line as the Brandywell club attempts to use the hurt of a humbling first leg loss in Gibraltar as ‘fuel' to revive their flailing Uefa Conference League campaign.

The Candy Stripes boss says he's witnessed a hunger in the eyes of his players in training this week as they look for redemption against part-timers Bruno's Magpies who hold a two goal cushion going into tomorrow's return leg on Foyleside.

The result has left little option for Higgins other than to release the shackles as the Limavady man commits to 'getting bodies forward' but he knows they must do so with discipline given the Magpies have shown they can cause damage on the counter and from set-pieces.

“Well, there's only one way really to approach it," began Higgins. "We have to win the game. We're obviously extremely disappointed with last week and how it panned out, but we now have an opportunity.

Derry City's Ben Doherty and Pat Hoban close down the Bruno's Magpies in Gibraltar. Photograph by Neil Wilson.

"And since the weekend, Saturday, Sunday morning, our full focus has been on trying to win this match, which we know we're more than capable of doing. Training so far this week has been at a really high level, and if that's anything to go by, we give ourselves a chance.

"There's no getting away from it. We all know that we let people down. We let ourselves down. And we know, as I said, we now have a real opportunity to put that right.

"We have a job to do. We know where we went wrong last week and as I said, use the hurt as fuel, to energise us on Thursday and go out and put in an unbelievably committed, courageous performance. That's what we want to do.”

How important is it to get the crowd firmly behind them from the outset?

"It's everything. We've seen how special European nights can be in the Brandywell. We need them to get right behind us from minute one.”

Derry's home record this season is impressive and crucially they've been scoring plenty of goals at Brandywell where they've averaged three per game over the last five outings at the venue.

They need three goals to ensure their passage into the second qualifying round where Copenhagen awaits but Higgins won't be pressing the panic button if they don't break the Gibraltarians’ resolve in the early stages.

“I think it doesn't really matter when we get the opening goal. As long as we get it, we give ourselves a chance. And I think that in our last four home games, we scored 12 goals.

"So we're creating opportunities and scoring goals at home. Our home form's been good. So if that's anything to go by, we definitely give ourselves a chance. But we want the crowd to get right behind us. We need them. We need everyone that comes to the ground to be together. And if that's the case, our stadium can be a really powerful place. And that's what we want it to be.

"I think if we can start the game well, and if we can get the crowd up, then we can give ourselves a real opportunity.

"Talk is cheap. You can do all the talking you want and all that sort of stuff, but it's about actions now and turning the hurt into joy. We know what we have to do to do that.”

With the FAI Cup second round tie against St Pat's to come on Sunday, Higgins believes a big win in Europe on Thursday could serve to galvanise his team for the remainder of the season.

"I know this year is slightly different but we weren't in brilliant form going into Europe last year but our form really took over around that time. It galvanised the club, it galvanised the players and the supporters, the connection between both.

"I think big victories in Europe can do that, it can really connect people. Obviously you'd be proud to be the manager leading it but as I said it's not about me, it's about giving special memories to players, players' families, staff, board, supporters a lot and that's where I get the most satisfaction out of.”

And if the result was to go the opposite way, does he fear it could have a negative impact on his domestic ambitions?

"No, not at all. I think obviously before the Sligo, not that long ago we were in really really good form for an hour against Sligo we were very good, a couple of terrible goals and then we all know we let ourselves down last week but we've too much experience with too many good people in our dressing room for a defeat in Europe to derail the season.

"I know the characters of the group so, no, it definitely won't derail our season.”