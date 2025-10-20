‘I couldn’t be more proud’ says Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch after Waterford victory

Tiernan Lynch has urged Derry fans to come out in force for the final home game of the season following a competent performance which saw Derry claim three points away against Waterford to keep the European dream alive.

Reacting to Friday night’s 2-1 victory at the Regional Sports Centre, Lynch said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I couldn’t be more proud of the players for the performance they put in, not necessarily from a football perspective but the hunger, the desire and the determination that they showed.

"One of the big things that we talked about from the minute we came in here was that it had to really mean something to pull that Derry City jersey over your head and tonight epitomised that.”

That determination and the result at the final whistle marked a turnaround from the visitor’s last away match in Waterford back in April at the RSC.

17 October 2025; Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch after his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Waterford and Derry City at the Regional Sports Centre in Waterford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Reflecting on that, Tiernan Lynch said: “The last time we played here we were very below par. It was our third game in a week and it told, but at the same time we were determined to come and put that right tonight, albeit from a football perspective it wasn’t a great spectacle on the eye, but it was a gutsy performance and it was three points, which is the main thing.”

Achieving that victory with so many strikers out at the moment was no mean feat.

"We are where we are at the moment,” Lynch said. “We know we have five players who are out now for the rest of the season. We had to play people out of position at the moment but again great credit to them as a team and a group and as individuals. They just rolled up their sleeves and they got on with it.”

Looking forward to Derry’s final home game of the season against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday afternoon, Lynch had the following message for the Red and White army: "Please get behind us as you always do, get out in your numbers. You probably don’t realise the big impact you have and the positive impact on the team.”

Kick off for Derry City v Shamrock Rovers is at 3pm on Sunday.