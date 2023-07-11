The parade will take place on Tuesday, setting off from Ulster University’s Derry campus at 10.30am.

The players will make their way via Northland Road, Great James Street and Strand Road before gathering at the Guildhall for an official welcome by Cllr Patricia Logue, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council and Cllr Steven Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 600 teams have signed up for this year’s Foyle Cup in what marks a record number of entries.

The Foyle Cup parade will kick off the 2023 tournament next Tuesday.

Matches will be staged in the Derry, Strabane and Causeway Coast & Glens Council areas as clubs from across Ireland, UK, Europe, and USA go head-to-head.

Philip Devlin, Foyle Cup Secretary, commented: “The Foyle Cup parade holds great significance, not only for the countless young players who proudly march through the city, but also for their loved ones.

"We urge the entire community to gather and demonstrate their unwavering support for the teams during this memorable occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" With this year’s Foyle Cup being larger in scale than ever before, we extend our immense gratitude to our incredible sponsors and partners for their invaluable contributions in orchestrating this

remarkable event.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue, said: “I am eagerly anticipating the sight of all the young boys and girls participating in the upcoming Foyle Cup parade.

“It fills me with joy to welcome them to Guildhall Square and I extend my best wishes to those participating in the upcoming competition.

"The City and District comes alive with excitement during the tournament, and I am counting down the days until we can kick it all off with the fantastic Foyle Cup parade!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of O’Neills Irish International Sports Company, John Murphy said: “With the start of the Foyle Cup just around the corner, everyone at O’Neills is very excited to welcome all the players, coaches, and parents to Derry.

"The parade on Tuesday will finish right beside our O’Neills Superstore on Waterloo Place and we welcome everyone to come into our store, meet our staff, who have put in huge work in preparing for the occasion, and check out the official Foyle Cup merchandise.

"As title sponsor of the Foyle Cup, we wish all participants the best of luck for the week and thank everyone involved in making this tournament happen.”

The Foyle Cup is backed by several key sponsors and partners, including title sponsor O’Neills, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Seagate, Brunswick Moviebowl, Derry Credit Union, Ulster University, North West Regional College and Inner City Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad