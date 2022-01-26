Impressive Derry City see off Institute to win Billy Kee Memorial Cup

Derry City's Evan McLaughlin congratulates trialist Louis Britton after his first half goal. Picture: George Sweeney

Derry City continued their pre-season preparations with a slick impressive display against Institute, which saw them score four goals in the second half, in front of a fantastic crowd, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Leading at the break thanks to trialist Louis Britton's second goal in as many games, Michael Duffy netted his first goal since returning to his home town club early in the second half, before Will Patching made no mistake from the spot on 71 minutes and young substitute Caoimhin Porter helped himself to a brace late on, with his second goal in particular a stunning side footed volley from the edge of the box to finish off a neat passing move.

After the game former Institute manager Paul Kee presented the cup to City skipper Eoin Toal and wished both teams well for their respective campaigns.

Both sides gave young players some game time with Ireland underage international Trent Kone-Doherty and Porter both impressing and the pair were signalled out by City boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

"Trent is electric and he's 15 years of age and I think he's a real special talent," insisted Higgins. "Without putting any pressure on him, I feel he's someone who can be a future Ireland international.

"Caoimhin has done great and he has come back to pre-season with the bit between his teeth. He has obviously worked extremely hard in the off season and Caoimhin will be part of the first team squad going forward."

Institute: John Connolly (Gareth Muldoon 60), Aidan McCauley (Cian Thompson HT), Conor Quigley (Tiarnan Brown HT), Shaun Leppard (CJ Hetherington 68), Rhys McDermott (Eoin Logue 76), Shaun Doherty (Joshua Busteed HT), Benny McLaughlin (Niall McGlynn 76), Paddy McLaughlin (Jack Bradley 60), Caolan McLaughlin (Cormac Bradley 68), Joel Gorman (Jack Millar 60) Gareth Brown (Jamie Dunne HT).

Derry City: Brian Maher, Ciaran Coll (Danny Lafferty 60), Eoin Toal (Cameron McJannet 60), Michael Duffy (Trent Kone-Doherty 72), Will Patching (Liam Mullan 72), Shane McEleney, Brandon Kavanagh (Caoimhin Porter 60), Cameron Dummigan (Daithi McCallion 77), Evan McLaughlin (Ciaron Harkin HT), Jack Malone (Gerard Storey HT), Louis Britton (Tiarnan McKinney 77).