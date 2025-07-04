FULLY FOCUSSED . . . Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher with Kevin Holt, left, and Mark Connolly, right.

​DERRY CITY keeper Brian Maher says the club's sole focus is on themselves and not on Shamrock Rovers or the results of their other rivals for European football.

​The Brandywell club are in second spot and can close the gap on leaders Rovers to EIGHT points with a game in hand with victory over Waterford tonight - well, for 24 hours anyway!

With the runaway league leaders not in action until they travel to Sligo Rovers on Saturday night, it's a nice incentive for Tiernan Lynch's red-hot outfit who are seeking a fourth win on the bounce.

Maher - who celebrated making his 150th appearance for Derry in the 3-0 win over Drogheda United last weekend with a third successive clean sheet - says the club's one game at a time mantra has been reaping its rewards. And they're determined not to lose their focus.

"We've been playing well for a while. A few times we've left a few results behind. We need to keep focussing on ourselves. That's what we did at the start of last week before the three games. The gaffer put it on the board where we could go with three wins and we managed to do it. All we need to do is focus on ourselves.

"There's no point in looking at league tables now. We just need to keep winning games and see where it takes us. We can worry about that further down the line."

Reaching the 150 appearances milestone was a proud moment for the Dubliner who also holds the club record for the most appearances in succession in the league with 119 and counting as he races ahead of ex-City custodians Dermot O'Neill and Gerard Doherty.

He's kept NINE clean sheets this term so far and he's delighted he's contributing to the club's climb up the rankings.

"More importantly was the clean sheet and three in a row and three good results for us. Somebody said to me afterwards about the 150 which is another nice milestone to have and hopefully there's plenty more." So what's been the secret formula for the current run of form?

"I think we're all getting to know the system and each other more. I think a few of us have started to hit better form as well which is obviously a good thing. Confidence is growing in the team and hopefully that can keep going."

Settling scores from earlier in the season has been the narrative in recent games and Waterford have taken six points off Derry so far this campaign.

"We just gave away poor goals against them," offered Maher. "We dominated a lot in those games. Maybe not first half in the away game but when you look back at the stats and review the games we did a lot of thing right and just didn't get the result especially the home game. We need to put it right and keep this run of form going to see where it takes us."

Key to Derry's revival has been the form of converted wingbacks Ronan Boyce - who has been nominated for June's Player of the month award alongside Michael Duffy - and Sam Todd.

Maher might not like seeing the pair bomb into opposition halves but he knows it's working a treat.

"They've both been brilliant. I see 'Stout' [Boyce] was up for player of the month in the league this morning which is obviously massively deserved. The gaffer is always on to him about getting in the box and getting goals and assists and you can see even goals they're not involved in they're still in and around the box. It's where we need them to be in this shape and they're doing really well."

There's been new arrivals through the gates of Brandywell this week and also departures. One of those exiting the building was a man influential to Maher and Derry's No. 1 admits he was sad to see goalkeeping coach Michael Dougherty leave to link up with Ruaidhrí Higgins at Coleraine.

"He was brilliant. On and off the pitch we struck up a really good relationship. The work he put in and the analysis and quality of sessions he put on, but more importantly in my opinion was how he was off the pitch.

"Through good times and bad he was always there. For every player not just always for us. He'll be missed and we've told him that. He's obviously made the decision to move.

"We wish him well but at the same time we need to focus on the next game because we need to keep this run going but he'll definitely be missed from a players and staff point of view."