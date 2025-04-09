Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

MICHAEL Duffy reckons he's enjoying his best start to a League of Ireland season yet and hopes that run continues when Derry City go out to avenge last year's soul-destroying FAI Cup final loss to Drogheda United.​

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The in-form winger is tied at the top of the league's goalscoring charts alongside St Pat's striker Aidan Keena after netting his FIFTH goal in eight games in the 2-1 comeback win over Cork City at Brandywell last Friday night.

His goal contribution has earned Tiernan Lynch's side 10 out of the 11 points they have on the board so far and he's eyeing another three points against the early league leaders Drogheda United who come to Foyleside this weekend for the teams' first meeting since last November's Cup Final horror show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It definitely is," said Duffy when asked if that showpiece at the Aviva was still fresh in the mind. "The last time we played them they took a trophy off us. It was a very disappointing day for us so we owe them one.

Michael Duffy has been in a superb form for Derry City so far this season.

"They're in good form. They're always a hard team to play against but we'll just focus on ourselves. We're confident at the minute and progressively getting better so we'll be looking for the three points."

Lynch will be hoping Duffy can deliver once again as he looks to complete the first series of league fixtures with back-to-back home wins and the Galliagh man is feeling in confident mood.

"I feel it's definitely the best start I've had in terms of goals anyway. The manager is always on me. That was the first thing he said to me when he came in this year, he said five goals last year in a full season isn't good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You need to beat that so I've levelleed that eight games in and I hope I can keep this run going. I'm in good form and feeling good so hopefully it stays that way."

Michael Duffy celebrates his winning goal against Cork City last Friday night. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

It's four matches unbeaten now for Derry who moved into sixth spot after Friday night's win and Duffy is pleased with recent results after a tough run of games.

"You could see that in the last four weeks we've definitely been improving massively. Even the Galway game where we shoud've come away with three points. We created a lot of chances. We had two brilliant away results. If decisions had gone our way we might've come back with a win.

"We're unbeaten in four and we're home next week again. Hopefully there's more seats opening in the North Stand and we can get this place packed and go and get another three points."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new North Stand proved a lucky charm for Derry in front of the 850 fans permitted for the test event and Duffy was delighted to score his winning goal into that Brandywell Road end of the ground which looked transformed.

Drogheda Utd celebrate their comprehensive FAI Cup Final win over Derry City at the Aviva Stadium last November. Photo: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

"Scoring into that stand was brilliant. Second half the atmosphere changed for us there. Anytime we got into their box you could see it was nervy on Cork. The fans were up and roaring and it was a brilliant atmosphere. It was only half full tonight so imagine that when it's packed out.

"It was great to be able to score two goals and celebrate with them down there as well. The players' families were all up in the top left and so when I scored I ran that way so that was nice. Emily and my wee man were there and I ran over towards them so he'll be buzzing."

The first half on Friday night was largely a forgettable performance from the home side who trailed to Preston North End loanee, Kitt Nelson's headed goal. However, the manner of the comeback in the second half and the atmosphere generated around the ground was a memorable experience for the 30 year-old Derry man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it [North Stand] will be massive for us. Just the atmosphere and it looks the part and I think it will be huge for us. We weren't brave enough in the first half and we weren't playing enough when it was on to play. We were rushing things a bit and making the wrong decisions- myself included.

"That's what the manager said at half-time - 'go out and be a bit braver. You can't play like this at home'. I think we did that in the second half. We were much more attacking and played a bit more. We didn't rush things and got the rewards.

"You can see us digging in but that was massive for us tonight, turning it around. Even in the first half we still had a couple of great chances.

"We're doing that too much when we're on the front foot. We gave away sloppy goals and make it hard for ourselves.

"We've done that a lot and need to stop and start getting our heads in front and put a few past a team.”