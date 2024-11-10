It’s a case of last one out turn out the lights in the maiden city today as over 25,000 Candy Striped fans make their way south to watch Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops take on Drogheda United at the Aviva Stadium.

Our photographer Kevin Moore got ahead of the curve and captured these snaps of Derry City fans who made the trip early ahead of the big match and got into the spirit of things at the Sandymount Hotel in Dublin.