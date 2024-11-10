Stephen McClelland and family pictured at the Sandymount Hotel the night before the FAI Cup Final.Stephen McClelland and family pictured at the Sandymount Hotel the night before the FAI Cup Final.
In Pictures: 17 snaps as Derry City fans hit the pubs of Dublin ahead of 2024 Sports Direct FAI Cup Final

By Simon Collins
Published 10th Nov 2024, 09:08 BST
DERRY City fans gathered in the hotels and pubs of Dublin on Saturday in anticipation of the Brandywell club’s second FAI Cup Final in three years.

It’s a case of last one out turn out the lights in the maiden city today as over 25,000 Candy Striped fans make their way south to watch Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops take on Drogheda United at the Aviva Stadium.

Our photographer Kevin Moore got ahead of the curve and captured these snaps of Derry City fans who made the trip early ahead of the big match and got into the spirit of things at the Sandymount Hotel in Dublin.

Waiting patiently on the big day, these Derry City fans have a quiet drink at the Sandymount Hotel in Dublin.

Waiting patiently on the big day, these Derry City fans have a quiet drink at the Sandymount Hotel in Dublin.

Derry City fans getting into the spirit of things in Dublin the night before the 2024 FAI Cup Final.

Derry City fans getting into the spirit of things in Dublin the night before the 2024 FAI Cup Final.

These two Derry fans are enjoying the peace and quiet at the Sandymount Hotel before the arrival of the rest of the Red and White Army.

These two Derry fans are enjoying the peace and quiet at the Sandymount Hotel before the arrival of the rest of the Red and White Army.

Sporting their red and white Candy Stripes, these Derry City fans are getting into Cup Final form in Dublin.

Sporting their red and white Candy Stripes, these Derry City fans are getting into Cup Final form in Dublin.

