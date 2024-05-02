Over 60 dedicated fans made the 10 hour plus round trip from Derry to Waterford to watch their team follow up a big home win against St Patrick’s Athletic with another three points and excellent performance against Keith Long’s men.

It was certainly well worth the diesel money with a Will Patching penalty and Pat Hoban’s predatory finish to take his tally to nine goals this term, securing victory which fleetingly moved City back into second spot.

Our photographer KEVIN MOORE was at the RSC and captured these fantastic fans photos. Recognise anyone?

Derry take to the road once again today ahead of another difficult away trip at Galway on Friday night. Let’s hope the Red and White Army travel in their numbers once again to cheer on Ruaidhrí Higgins’ troops.

