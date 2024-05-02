This Derry City fan spots our cameraman at the RSC in Waterford. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIThis Derry City fan spots our cameraman at the RSC in Waterford. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCI
This Derry City fan spots our cameraman at the RSC in Waterford. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCI

In Pictures: Derry City fans on the longest road trip of the season at Waterford

Derry City supporters made the longest away journey of the season last Friday night as the Candy Stripes made it two wins on the bounce at the RSC.
By Simon Collins
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:40 BST

Over 60 dedicated fans made the 10 hour plus round trip from Derry to Waterford to watch their team follow up a big home win against St Patrick’s Athletic with another three points and excellent performance against Keith Long’s men.

It was certainly well worth the diesel money with a Will Patching penalty and Pat Hoban’s predatory finish to take his tally to nine goals this term, securing victory which fleetingly moved City back into second spot.

Our photographer KEVIN MOORE was at the RSC and captured these fantastic fans photos. Recognise anyone?

Derry take to the road once again today ahead of another difficult away trip at Galway on Friday night. Let’s hope the Red and White Army travel in their numbers once again to cheer on Ruaidhrí Higgins’ troops.

Deep in thought. . . These Derry City fans take in the pre-match build-up at the RSC. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCI

Daniel Kelly is brought down inside the penalty box by Robbie McCourt of Waterford. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCI

All smiles in Waterford as these Derry City fans get ready for the game. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCI

These Derry City fans check their phones for the scores around the grounds.

