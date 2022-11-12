Thousands of fans will be following the squad later today and tomorrow morning to cheer on the Candystripes at the match.
Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
1. Fans gather at Brandywell Stadium on Saturday morning to give wish Derry City players and coaches good luck as they depart for Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne. George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 41
Fans gather at Brandywell Stadium on Saturday morning to give wish Derry City players and coaches good luck as they depart for Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne. George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 41
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Mayor Sandra Duffy with Derry City players and staff on their way to greet fans gathered at Brandywell Stadium on Saturday morning prior to their departure for Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne. George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 43
Mayor Sandra Duffy with Derry City players and staff on their way to greet fans gathered at Brandywell Stadium on Saturday morning prior to their departure for Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne. George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 43
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Derry City’s manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has a picture taken with fans on Saturday morning prior to the team’s departure for Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne. George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 57
Derry City’s manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has a picture taken with fans on Saturday morning prior to the team’s departure for Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne. George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 57
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Derry City’s Ciaron Harkin has his picture taken with fans on Saturday morning prior to the team’s departure for Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne. George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 54
Derry City’s Ciaron Harkin has his picture taken with fans on Saturday morning prior to the team’s departure for Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne. George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 54
Photo: George Sweeney