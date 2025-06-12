Hosted at St Joseph’s Boys’ School, Principal Mrs. Ciara Deane congratulated all the boys on their successful programme.

She said the hard work and dedication they put in was witnessed by the Derry City coaches Mark McChrystal and Martin McCann and she described as it ‘as another milestone achieved’ in developing a progressive player pathway with education at the centre.

Those participating, from schools and colleges in the north-west undertook an intensive coaching and school studies programme on a Wednesday over the eight-week period with Derry City’s elite coaches and teaching staff from St. Joseph’s Boys’ School.

Addressing the students, Mrs. Deane explained the importance of education and training for a wide array of opportunities both in a football environment and beyond.

‘I hope to see most of you attend St. Joseph’s again in the future to continue your education and mould it around your training with the Academy. It will be hard work but worth it in the end - no matter what career path you choose, should it be football or something else.’

Derry City FC Technical Director Mark McChrystal led the new partnership in tandem with Foyle Learning Community and neighbouring Donegal schools. He also highlighted the improvement of players with increased contacted time and congratulated the students on a successful 8 weeks venture.

Speaking after Wednesday’s finale, St. Columb’s College’s Daire McGarvey described the programme as educational, but it also disciplined you in diet and schedule.

‘It was a fantastic course to be part of. We learned so much from the coaches Mark and Marty. It’s much more than just football. You are taught the technical side of the game, how to improve your physique, timing and improve your diet – everything to make you, not just a footballer, but a better person. Personally, I think this has been a fantastic programme to be part of and I

certainly think it has helped my understanding of the game.’

Mr. Paul Quigley, teacher/co-ordinator hailed the programme a ‘great success’ stating all the feedback he got was positive and that there were elements to build on going forward.

He added: ‘The boys have taken full advantage of the first-class facilities in the school, the tutelage available to support learning and the expertise of top-class coaches on the field and in the strength and conditioning sessions. We had a lot of support from parents in ensuring their sons fully embraced this opportunity to sample a pathway that is aligned to a full-time provision.

"It’s hoped this could lead to further pathways or even a provision to increase contact time.”

