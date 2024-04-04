Influential Institute duo ruled out as Kevin Deery's men travel to Dundela

Institute manager Kevin Deery. Photograph: George Sweeney

'Stute kicked off their post-split fixtures with a 2-2 home draw against H&W Welders that came at a considerable price after top scorer Mikhail Kennedy and former Northern Ireland International Danny Lafferty picked up knocks. Kennedy, who has hit 9 goals in 14 games since signing in January, was forced off with a hamstring injury which may rule him out for a number of weeks while looks set to sit out the weekend trip to Wilgar Park at least.

However, despite also being without Shaun Leppard, Evan Tweed and Shane McGinty at a crucial juncture in the season, Deery says no one at the club will be feeling sorry for themselves.

“We could be losing Danny and Mikhail now, two massive signings in January who have helped us push to this level and where we're at, but it's up to one of the other lads now," explained Deery, "Jamie Dunne has to come in now and do really well for us, and BJ (Banda) has to start scoring goals for us as well.

“That's what we need. We need the whole squad to score goals because as I say, Mikhail is out, he's our marksman, but it gives an opportunity for one of the other boys to chip in.”

The midweek draw leaves 'Stute five points off new leaders Portadown but a win on Saturday would take them to within two points of second placed Dundela.

“It was good character from us to be honest,” said Derry after goals from goals from Shane Boyle and Lafferty had secured a point.

“You want to win your games, but the way we have to look at it is we've seven points from nine again; we had to go away to Welders and Bangor in the previous week, so I know we're down to the first game in the split, but we weren't beaten. The way we finished the first half and started the second half I thought we were going to go and win it, but we conceded a bad second goal. Once you're losing 2-1 in a game you have to be pleased that you got a point.