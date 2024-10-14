Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City 1 Sligo Rovers 1

DERRY City wasted another opportunity to move into the box seat in the race for the title as they were forced to come from behind to clinch a draw against 10 man Sligo Rovers at Brandywell.

It's one win in their last nine league matches for Ruaidhri Higgins' troops whose last victory came back on August 23rd but they moved to within two points of leaders Shelbourne with three games to go.

Sixth placed Sligo Rovers remain just four points behind the Candystripes and they were good value for their first half lead after Connor Malley's spectacular strike on the volley.

Colm Whelan races back to the halfway line with the ball after Derry's equaliser against Sligo. Photo by George Sweeney.

Higgins, who made just one enforced change from Friday’s draw with Bohemians – Ciaran Coll replacing Ben Doherty - was forced to ring the changes after another abject first half display and they eventually got back on level terms on 53 minutes when Paul McMullan's cross was turned into his own net by Reece Hutchinson.

McMullan had a fantastic chance to put Derry in front when he skipped past two defenders inside the box but was denied by a big save from Ed McGinty.

The visitors were forced to play with 10 men for the final 15 minutes when Luke Pearce was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Brian Maher.

Substitute Sean Robertson had Derry's best chance to win it deep into stoppage time but fired high over the bar at the back post.

With away trips to Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic up next before hosting Shels at Brandywell on the final day of the season, Derry must do it the hard way if they're to win a first title since 1997.

And with Pat Hoban hobbling off the pitch with a hamstring injury and Ciaran Coll limping out of the stadium sporting a leg brace as a precautionary measure, Higgins didn't have his sorrows to seek afterwards.

John Russell signed a new two year contract this week and he would've been delighted with how his team started this fixture.

Indeed, Derry were slow out of the blocks but did have a claim for a penalty kick 13 minutes in when Simon Power appeared to barge Ronan Boyce in the back as the right back lined up a shot just inside the penalty area but referee Paul Norton waved play on.

Michael Duffy tried his luck with a speculative free-kick from 30 yards on 20 minutes but it bounced twice before finding its way into the hands of Ed McGinty who was untroubled.

It was the Bit O'Red who broke the deadlock on 34 minutes in spectacular fashion as Derry conceded first for a fourth league match in succession.

Derry failed to clear their lines and when it fell to Malley 30 yards from goal, the Engishman volleyed into the far corner of the net with Brian Maher at full stretch.

The league's top scorer Pat Hoban, scorer of the equalising goal against Bohemians on Friday night, was brought ashore after picking up a knock three minutes later in another blow for Higgins who introduced Mullen into the fray.

There was little in the way of a response from the home side who were greeted by a chorus of boos from the Brandywell support at the half-time whistle.

Not since a 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount back on June 13th had Derry managed to come from behind to clinch victory.

Higgins needed a big response in the second half and the City boss made a triple substitution in a desperate attempt to rescue their league title bid.

Skipper Patrick McEleney, Jacob Davenport and Collie Whelan came on at the expense of Will Patching, Adam O'Reilly and Andre Wisdom.

It was Sligo who burst out of the traps and Derry were fortunate to weather the storm in the opening five minutes of the second half.

The Foylesiders were back in the game and the home support back onside on 53 minutes when McMullan's cross was deflected over the head of McGinty and into his own net by Hutchinson.

McEleney headed wide from Duffy's corner moments later before Whelan latched onto Boyce's cross from the right and fired into the hands of McGInty as the game finally sparked into life.

Derry were let off the hook on 65 minutes after a quick counter from the visitors as Will Fitzgerald raced into the penalty area, chipped the ball towards the back post but Ellis Chapman fired wide of the mark.

McMullan was guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance to win the game against Bohs on Friday night and the Scotsman once again let slip a huge opportunity to give Derry the lead.

The winger took the ball off the toes of Jack Henry-Francis inside the Sligo box, side-stepped two defenders but his left footed strike from an angle was blocked by McGinty and it rebounded off Niall Morahan and behind for a corner.

Sligo were down to 10 men on 75 minutes when Pearce slid into Maher with his studs raised in an attempt to win the ball and the match referee flashed a second yellow card.

Sligo could've won it with nine minutes to go when Diallo gifted Fitzgerald possession. He slipped it into the path of Malley who fed Power and when it eventually came back to Fitzgerald the ex-City winger shot over the bar.

With five minutes to go McEleney found the run of Duffy who took a touch to get in behind J.R Wilson but he dragged his shot wide of the near post.

In the final minute of normal time Duffy swung a free-kick into a crowded penalty area and Whelan's downward header was scrambled behind by McGinty.

Six minutes of stoppage time was signalled by the fourth official and substitute Sean Roberston really should've done better when it fell to him at the back post but he skied it over the bar.

That was the best Derry could muster up in the final stages as they let slip yet another chance to take leadership of the table.

Derry City: B. Maher; R. Boyce, M. Connolly, A. Wisdom (Whelan h-t), C. Coll; S. Diallo (Robertson 85), A. O'Reilly (P. McEleney h-t), W. Patching (Davenport h-t); M. Duffy, P. Hoban (Mullen 37), P. McMullan.

Sligo Rovers: E. McGinty; J.R. Wilson, N. Morahan, O. Denham, R. Hutchinson; J. Henry-Francis, C. Malley; E. Chapman (Elding 73); S. Power, L. Pearce, W. Fitzgerald.

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).