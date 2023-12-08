​KEVIN Deery boarded the Institute team bus before leaving Portadown on Tuesday night feeling frustrated after his team dropped two points against Annagh United in their rescheduled match and lost ground on league leaders Dundela.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​It's easy to lose perspective on how far the club has progressed when you're on a four match unbeaten run and have an opportunity to go top of the NIFL Championship table but upon reflection, Deery was quickly focussing on the positives.

Third placed 'Stute are running on a shoe-string budget and continue to punch considerably above their weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while Deery felt the midweek 1-1 draw against Annagh was an opportunity lost, he's confident they can get back to winning ways against the same opposition at Brandywell on Saturday.

They clawed back from a 2-0 deficit with 10 men to earn a 2-2 draw away to Dergview last Friday night before letting slip a 1-0 lead and missing a penalty against Annagh.

It was two games in-form 'Stute would've been expected to take maximum points from but Deery moved to temper expectations, claiming they must be 'realistic'.

"I'm more disappointed with Tuesday night to be honest," said the Creggan man. "I think we pulled one out of the bag up in Dergview being down to 10 men but we should've got three points the other night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Particularly in the first half we weren't great. We didn't really give up any chances which has been a real positive. But while it's disappointing to draw, at the same time I have to sit back and reflect and we're unbeaten in five games. We've won three and drawn two.

Institute’s Michael Harris was on target against Annagh on Tuesday night.

"It's a tough league and we know that so we have to be realistic at times. We're going to drop points.

"It's a good thing to have in the group that they are disappointed to drop points. We just have to get a win now on Saturday."

Factoring in the two hour bus journey on a cold, dark Tuesday night in early December for a team of players who finished a long working day before preparing for a match, it was a difficult ask for 'Stute who played their second game in four days without suspended duo Evan Tweed and Oisin Devlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deery admits it was far from ideal but he's not one for excuses.

"It's definitely difficult. I'm not making excuses but it takes two hours to get up there and the boys were working all day and heading to the match so it's not ideal preparation.

"Boys are working full-time jobs and coming out of work absolutely shattered so it has an impact.

"I have to reflect on all that. I’m sure both teams are the same but we had to travel two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys have been brilliant. They kept going in an attempt to get the win which is the biggest positive for me that they keep going to try and win games and aren’t content with a draw. So hopefully we keep that trait going.

“We can't be too critical of anyone. I'm disappointed but we're still up around the top end of the league.”

It’s always difficult to play the same opposition twice with such a quick turnaround but Deery hopes being back on the big Brandywell pitch will give his team the edge.