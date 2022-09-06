Institute boss Brian Donaghey expecting reponse

Institute boss Brian Donaghey admitted he was embarrassed after their 5-0 loss at Harland & Wolff Welders, on Saturday.

The ’Stute boss said he was shell-shocked by the nature of the 5-0 reversal at Blanchflower Stadium, a result he openly admits surprised him having watched his team play well in their previous two games.

“First off, I have to admit I didn’t see that result coming as we were going into the game in decent form,” explained Donaghey.

“We are playing good football and weren’t getting results our play deserved. Welders’ pitch should have suited us to continue that form but it just didn’t materialise. Our game plan went out the window once we conceded in the first minute from a corner.

“We knew they were always going to be a threat from set pieces and we have conceded a few goals from set pieces, so it’s something we need to get a lot better at, but in open play I was still pleased with some stuff that went on.

“At the end of the day goals change games and we had a fantastic chance to make it 2-1 with 15 minutes remaining of the first half. We were well on top at that stage and when we didn’t take the chance, they scored 40 seconds later. So instead of it being 2-1 we were 3-0 down and it was an uphill task after that.”

Donaghey said he was a little disappointed that his team had no midweek fixture this week but he expects his team to bounce back against Knockbreda this Saturday.

“I’m now looking for a massive response. I need to see how hurt they are and, as I said, I hope they’re as hurt as I am. It was a bit embarrassing, I don’t think I have been in too many positions where I wanted the game to end,” he added.

“We have to put it right. It’s going to be a long week. We have five more games in the next 18 days, so games are going to come thick and fast.

“I want to see how the boys’ response and we need a massive reaction because Saturday’s result was bordering on embarrassing.”

The former Cliftonville coach said his side need to be more ‘street-wise’ in games but he was full of praise for Welders

“There’s probably no team better at killing the game when they get their noses in front,” he explained. “We probably dominated both games last year at the same venue and when we went 1-0 down with 30 minutes and 45 minutes to go in both games, we couldn’t turn it around. They just have that nous, game skills and that determination not to concede. It was like attack versus defence and for long periods on Saturday it was quite similar.

“Look, they have that bit more added experience. We’re still a very young team and we have 10 new players coming into the squad. I’m not making excuses whatsoever, we need to be a lot more streetwise but that comes with games.