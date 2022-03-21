Institute boss Brian Donaghey felt Mark McFadden was outstanding in win over Annagh United

Institute's Ian Parkhill (10) celebrates scoring his second goal against Annagh United, with team-mates Brendan McLaughlin, Mark McFadden, Gareth Brown and Jamie Dunne. Picture by George Sweeney.

The ’Stute boss, who watched the game from the stand as he received a two match suspension following last week’s red card against Queen’s University, was delighted by his team’s display and conceded they probably should have won by a bigger margin.

The Waterside men were leading 3-1 at half-time, with Lee Upton scoring an own goal to start them on their way before Ian Parkhill and Sean Doherty netted with Upton scoring at the other end for the visitors, before Parkhill completed his hat-trick in the second half to seal the impressive victory.

“We just looked as though we were going to score every time we went forward,” insisted Donaghey.

“Parky (Ian Parkhill) should have had his hat-trick before he scored his third goal. We had chance after chance and their players blocked everything and their keeper also did well, but look we were very forward thinking and we looked dangerous in our attacking play.

“I thought Parkhill and (Gareth) Brown led the line brilliantly but I thought Mark McFadden was outstanding the whole game. His work-rate, his runs from out to in were excellent and his overall play was very good. He’s a very fit lad and I thought he was top drawer.”

Donaghey also expressed that for the first time in a number of weeks his players brought their form and standards, which they produce in training each week, into a game.

“I told the players before the game that it wasn’t about ability in our changing room, maybe a wee bit of mindset, belief and confidence but it’s definitely not about ability why we are down near the bottom. We beat Ballinamallard and we thought that was the game that was going to change our season around and then we had a blimp for two matches, but if we can get that level of consistency and that level of performance that we had today, then we’ll win more games.

“Our work-rate was unavailable, Parky, McFadden and Benny McLaughlin were chasing down men in the 85th minute, which is a testament to them.

“When your tails are up and you smell blood, which we did, then we are a good side. I don’t think the sending off had much bearing in the game, because I thought we were in control anyway. We probably let them back into it at 2-1 by conceding a soft goal, but overall it’s as a complete performance from us since I have been here.”

The victory moved the Drumahoe side up alongside Knockbreda, who they travel to this weekend and Donaghey would love a similar display.

“We have to take this performance into the Knockbreda game, because it means nothing if you aren’t going to continue in that vein,” he added.

“Listen the lads will feel good about themselves today (Saturday) and hopefully that’s the confidence booster, but listen the performance against Annagh was down to one thing, their aptitude, their intensity of their play and their work-rate and those should be a given.

“Look I’m seeing these talented bunch of lads week in, week out and that’s why I’m probably pulling my hair out at times, but listen it all came together today and I’m so happy for every single member of the squad and the staff.