Institute manager Brian Donaghey, expects his players to put in a performance against Queen's on Saturday.

The sides met at the Brandywell last month when the Students secured a narrow 1-0 win and Donaghey admits that defeat hurt both him and his players so they will be looking revenge on Saturday afternoon.

“I didn’t have to say much in the changing room after that game. One of the players stood up and said a few things to the squad so I know they were hurting after that Queen’s defeat,” he insisted.

“We challenged the players and told them what we expected of them. We also stated after the Knockbreda game that another three wins would probably make us safe. That hasn’t changed but what I can see is that the players are focused.

"I think they are now at stage where they probably believe that they shouldn’t have been in this bother and should have performed better a few weeks earlier.

"Regardless of all of that, confidence is now high and the boys have been superb since that Queen’s defeat. Hopefully they can finish the season strongly.”

’Stute, who have injury concerns over defenders Shaun Leppard and Conor Quigley, go into the game looking to secure their fourth league win in a row.

“If we win on Saturday we are nine points clear with nine points to play for. It means that Queen’s would have to win all three remaining games and we’d have to lose all three. I said 40 points would keep us out of trouble and I haven’t changed my mind.