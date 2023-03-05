Institute’s Jamie McCormick breaks away from Dergview's Stephen Doherty, during Saturday's encounter at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. DER2309GS – 99

Donaghey, like most people at the game, couldn't believe his team hadn't secured their ninth league success of the season, as they missed a hatful of clear cut opportunities.

“To be honest I still don’t know how we haven’t won the game and I’m a wee bit shocked and dazed that we haven’t won," insisted Donaghey.

“There’s nobody who can say that we didn’t deserve to win it, but listen we’ll go again. We’ve taken four points out of six in our last two games, and we probably would have taken that before we played Annagh.

Institute left-winger Jamie Dunne races away from Dergview right-back Aidan McCauley. DER2309GS – 97

“If we had won 4-1 or 5-1 today (Saturday), I don’t think there could be anybody at the game who could have argued.

“We had a lot of good performances on Saturday and I felt for Dylan (Doherty) because the matter in which he conceded the two goals they scored, I wouldn’t have wished that on anyone."

The 'Stute boss was taking positives from the Brandywell encounter and wants his players to do the same.

“We have to take the positives out of the game and they are that we created a lot of chances, getting into good goal scoring opportunities, we actually passed the ball quite well through the thirds, but it’s definitely two points dropped for us," he added.

“Their first goal, the lad has scuffed it with the outside of his boot and it’s deflected off (Shaun) Leppard and then spins away from Rhys McDermott into the net and their second goal was a ping-pong in our box, as we had three or four chances to clear the ball and when you just can’t catch a break these things happen.

“Listen Dergview showed character to stay in the game and they did the same last Tuesday night against Ards and won that match, but from our point of view Saturday’s game should have been over after just 70 minutes.

“I thought we controlled the game and while there wasn’t much in it during the first half, I always thought in the second half we had another gear to go through and we did. We caused them a lot of problems and got ahead twice. I’m so frustrated for the boys, because I know the effort that they put in."

Donaghey was also pleased that former Dergview striker Sean McCarron got himself on the score-sheet and stated he's confident his side are soon going to win a game by a big margin.

“It was nice for Sean (McCarron) to come on and get a goal, I knew he would get a big chance, I told him before he came on that he would get a chance," he said.

"Calvin (McCallion) has worked his socks off and he had two big opportunities, Jamie McCormick misses an easier one than the one he scores, Jack McFeely just has to pass one into the net, look you can go on and on.