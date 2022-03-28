Institute boss Brian Donaghey thrilled with late win at Knockbreda

Institute pair Brendan McLaughlin (left) and Mark McFadden were both on the score-sheet at Knockbreda, on Saturday. Picture by George Sweeney

Donaghey had told his players that the home side’s last three games had 25 goals scored in them, so he knew it was going to be a high scoring affair.

“There’s always goals here,” he insisted. “I think Knockbreda have been involved in the highest scoring games a few times this season and you can see why, as they turn defence into attack in one pass, they are big, bustling and energetic.

“There was a period in the match when they had probably a better spell than us for around 20 minutes, so any win down here is very hard fought and the manner that it came with Benny (Brendan McLaughlin) scoring, after his mistake here a few months back, was fitting.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But I felt we saw the game out quite well after we scored and I know there was only six or seven minutes to go, but we quailed their threat. We kept the ball high up the pitch and I’m delighted with the win.”

The ’Stute boss praised McLaughlin and Shaun Doherty’s composure for the late winner but he was also quick to mention Conor Quigley’s incredible goal-line clearance before the winner.

“Great decision making by Sean Doc for the winner, but I have to mention Conor Quigley’s clearance off the line, it was absolutely miraculous,” he stated. “Even after he cleared it, the ball still bounced up and down over the bar, I have never seen anything like it, but listen we have had enough bad luck this season, so hopefully our luck is turning.

“We definitely didn’t deserve to lose the game, I think we probably could and should have been two or three up at half-time, with the chances we had. Mark (McFadden) missed a few and a few other boys missed good chances and I thought we were the better side in the first half.

“They definitely came into it in the second half and when it went to 2-2, they got a bit of momentum for 15/20 minutes and they pegged us back but we rallied and got the win.

“We had a couple of injuries to key players with Gareth Brown going off with a head injury, he was doing well for us up top and young Jay Riley has gone off with hopefully not a bad injury, so there was a wee bit of a reshuffle and credit to the lads who have come in, but I told the players week after week, that it’s going to be a squad game and it was proven today.

“We were also without Shaun Leppard today (Saturday) and if ever you wanted someone at 6ft 5” to be there and be a presence, head the ball on that hard Knockbreda pitch, then Shaun would have been ideally.”

The victory on the road moved the Drumahoe club three points clear of Breda and maintained their six point advantage over bottom side Queen’s University, but Donaghey expects a few more twists and turns in the remaining five games.

“That’s back to back wins for us for the first time in a few months but we needed it because Queen’s won,” he added.

“We have that wee battle between ourselves, Queen’s and Knockbreda and Ballyclare lost today, so we close the gap on them to four points and there’s still five matches to go, but listen there will still be a lot of twists and turns yet and I’m under no illusion that this league will continue to surprise people.

“This season has been ridiculous, week after week there has been a shock, there were a couple of shock results and late goals on Saturday, so you have to be on your metal every week in this league to get anything and thankfully today (Saturday) we were.