Institute boss Brian Donaghey wants good honest display at Dergview

Captain Aidan McCauley continues to play through the pain barrier every week with an ankle injury. Picture by George Sweeney

The Drumahoe club, who were without a host of players that day, suffered a terrible 5-0 defeat in August with the game effectively over at half-time as the home side were leading 4-0 at the break. Since that humbling Sean Connor has been replaced by Donaghey and most of the team has changed.

In recent weeks ’Stute have also secured some fought victories over Queen’s and Ballyclare Comrades with the manner of that victory at Dixon Park last weekend, courtesy of Mark McFadden’s late winner, likely to spurn the team on further.

“Scoring a last minute winner is great for everyone. The players and I should know that very well as we have been on the wrong end of a few of them,” insisted Donaghey.

“We have probably deserved a lot more points than what our performances have gained but, listen, when the goal went in we enjoyed it, as did our decent travelling support who were delighted with it.

“Institute is a good club, with good people and we just want to try and repay them. I think Saturday at Ballyclare went a long way in doing some of that.

“To be honest, I think all the Institute supporters actually ask for is players to give their all in every game. They aren’t looking for ‘Messis’ or ‘Ronaldos’ every week. They are looking for good, honest performances and when we are at ourselves and doing that, then we are a match for anyone in this league.”

Donaghey confirmed that midfielder Aidan McCauley is still struggling with an ankle problem but Liam Walsh may return to the squad, while the Stute boss remains hopeful of adding a few more new faces to his panel.

“Aidy McCauley is just playing week to week and it’s not fair on him,” he explained. “He has an ankle ligament problem but to be fair to him he’s putting himself through the pain barrier every week for us, which I really, really appreciate.

“Walsh will hopefully be back if not this week, then next week which would be a big help to us because he sets the tone for us. I wouldn’t like to be playing against Liam Walsh and Gareth Brown because they are lads who have a physicality about them, a will to win, a hunger and desire that I love about my players.

“I’m really happy with the players that I have brought in so far. If I could get one or two more across the line then I would be delighted but, either way, I’m already looking forward to the second half of the season.”

Donaghey acknowledges that Tommy Canning’s men, who took big spending Glentoran all the way in the Irish Cup a few weeks ago and are unbeaten in the league since early December, will be a tough test for his side.