Mikhail Kennedy looked back to his best against Armagh City last week. Photo: George Sweeney

​Kevin Deery believes the timely return to first team action of Cormac Burke and Mikhail Kennedy could be exactly the boost Institute need as the club heads into the busy festive period.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced duo are expected to play prominent roles in Saturday's tricky trip to Ballyclare Comrades after coming off the bench last Friday to transform the game against Armagh City.

Their introduction wasn't enough to secure three points in a scoreless draw in which Stute did everything but score, but with Burke controlling midfield and Kennedy's movement opening up Armagh, Deery's team produced one of their best 45 minutes this season and Deery's anxious to build on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a real positive for us how MIkhail and Cormac were able to come on against Armagh and totally change the game," explained the 'Stute boss, "We're looking forward to a big push over the Christmas period from everyone, including more of our injured players coming back.

"December will be a big month for us in terms of deciding where we are going to go in the second half of the season having those two back and firing is a big boost. They're both quality and are coming back in at a great time.

"For me, if those two are fit and playing well, they can win us matches. They're good lads and in things like the transition, we need the likes of Cormac and Mikhail for the big moments because we know they can deliver.

"We're hoping over the next few weeks that we have that sort of big moment in matches and when they arrive, Mikhail and Cormac are exactly the type of player we need because they've shown they can win games at any level so it was great to see them back and playing so well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo's return is timely with the likes of Evan Tweed still sidelined and Caoimhinn Porter facing a late fitness test ahead of the meeting with the side sitting directly above them in eighth in the Play-Fit Championship table. Victory on Saturday would see Deery's team leapfrog Comrades who have lost their last two league matches having previously recorded four wins from five.

"Ballyclare's form, I think they had four wins out of five until their last two games when they've suffered heavy defeats against Ballinamallard and Annagh so they'll be looking a response themselves," added Deery.

"But that's this league. It fools you into thinking you've sussed it after you win a couple on the bounce and then, bang, it hits you again if you take your eye of things even a bit. This is one of those league where, if you are not physically ready and you're not willing to match aggression and desire, then it will hurt you.

"We have done that in numerous games. We've had couple of really difficult moments when it's like gone against us in terms of maybe goals at the wrong times but definitely there's been a big improvement in our group over the last number of weeks.

"Now, it's all about points on the board and a winning games, not drawing and leaving points behind."